Night goggles for US Army to be made in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A technology company with a plant in Roanoke County has gotten the contract to manufacture night vision goggles for the US Army.

The Army awarded the contract to Elbit Systems of America, with a potential value of $442 million, according to Elbit, for Enhanced Night Vision Goggle – Binocular Systems.

No time frame has been set for the contract, but an initial contract for about $22.5 million for low-rate initial production of systems has been placed under the overall contract, with a period of performance through December 2021 to be executed in Roanoke. The systems will go through various qualification phases, including field trials and system testing.

“The Elbit Systems of America ENVG-B systems provide U.S. Warfighters with unprecedented situational awareness during limited visibility conditions and increased lethality through faster target acquisition," said Raanan Horowitz, President and CEO of Elbit Systems of America. "Made possible through close collaboration with the U.S. Army during Soldier Touch Point and test evaluation events, we are excited to transition this game-changing capability into production.”

The Elbit plant in Roanoke County used to be operated by ITT.

