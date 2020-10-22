One dead from single-vehicle crash Wednesday in Augusta Co.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 5000 block of Lee Jackson Highway (Route 11) at approximately 4:41 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Officials say a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling south when it crossed the center median, spun several times, ran off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned.

The driver, Max B. Miller, III, 28, of Lexington, was transported to Augusta Health, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Miller was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

