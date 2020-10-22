Advertisement

One dead from single-vehicle crash Wednesday in Augusta Co.

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police (FILE)(NBC29)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 5000 block of Lee Jackson Highway (Route 11) at approximately 4:41 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Officials say a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling south when it crossed the center median, spun several times, ran off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned.

The driver, Max B. Miller, III, 28, of Lexington, was transported to Augusta Health, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Miller was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Harrisonburg-Rockingham Regional Sewer Authority to begin sewer infrastructure project next week

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Regional Sewer Authority (HRRSA) announced Thursday that the team will begin construction of its Blacks Run Interceptor Improvements Project the week of Oct. 26.

Local

UVA announces plans for spring semester, pre-holiday COVID-19 testing

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
The University of Virginia says it will begin its spring academic semester for undergraduate students on February 1 and conclude instruction on May 6.

News

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys Holding Virtual Fundraiser

Updated: 59 minutes ago

State

Night goggles for US Army to be made in Roanoke County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The contract has a potential value of $442 million.

Latest News

Local

Virginia State Police investigating early-morning crash in Augusta Co.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Virginia State Police say they responded to a crash in Augusta County early Thursday morning.

Local

Staunton woman charged in connection with Augusta Co. crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
A Staunton woman has been charged with failure to maintain control after investigators say she crashed into a car Monday night.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,332 on Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
As of Thursday, October 22, Virginia has had 170,104 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

Delay in Election Results

Updated: 4 hours ago
Live to VOD recordings of WHSV newscast

Local

Harrisonburg City Council candidates discuss local issues in virtual forum

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
The Candidate Forum included all five candidates on the Nov. 3 ballot; Laura Dent, Charles Hendricks, George Hirschmann, Kathleen Kelley, and Deanna Reed.

Local

JMU ROTC students, faculty assist immediately after Saturday’s explosion

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
“Our start/finish line was literally 50 meters from the building that blew up, so we weren’t one or two blocks away. We were actually standing in front of the building.”