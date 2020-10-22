SHD prepares for possible increase in holiday travelers

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) — Holiday travel this year is bound to look different, and the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport is doing all they can to prepare for a possible increase in travelers.

“A lot of folks have been booking closer to their day of departure when they actually plan to fly. We want to encourage everyone to go ahead and feel comfortable booking in advance,” said Greg Campbell, Executive Director of Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport Commision.

Campbell said United’s Book with Confidence program gives flexibility for booking and changing flights.

“You can book your ticket and should you need to change that ticket, you can do so without customer change fees,” Campbell explained.

Campbell said the SHD Cares program allows for travelers to be safe and socially distant.

“The process here is an exceptional passenger experience in terms of cleanliness, in terms of professionalism, in terms of efficiency. It is not as crowded as the larger airports, they don’t have to stand in lines like they have to at the larger facilities,” Campbell explained.

