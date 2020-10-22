Staunton woman charged in connection with Augusta Co. crash

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) — A Staunton woman has been charged after investigators say she crashed into a car Monday night.

Virginia State Police responded to a crash in the 2400 block of Churchville Avenue (Route 250) around 8:20 p.m. Monday, October 19.

According to authorities, a 2007 Dodge pickup truck had crossed the center line and struck a 2014 Toyota Corolla head-on.

The driver of the Dodge, 48-year-old Elizabeth L. Huffman of Staunton, was not wearing a seat belt and was transported for treatment of serious injuries. She is charged with failure to maintain control.

The driver of the Toyota, 29-year-old Mary Jo E. Rickman, and another adult were transported for treatment of serious injuries. Two children were transported for treatment of minor injuries. Rickman and all her passengers were using appropriate safety restraints.

The crash remains under investigation.

