Advertisement

The pumpkin people have returned to Woodstock to honor a member of the community

The painting of Rinker was created by the high school's art teacher. The display was created by teachers, staff, and students.
The painting of Rinker was created by the high school's art teacher. The display was created by teachers, staff, and students.(whsv)
By John Hood
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) — For the past five years, the town of Woodstock has brought its Halloween spirit to Main Street by adding some new members to the town.

Ms. Frizzle, Forest Gump, Moana, the Super Mario Brothers, the Peanuts and even Joe Exotic himself can now be seen in the town. But they won’t say much.

They’re all made out of pumpkins.

A few years ago, the public works department reached out to the town to start a project with the community to add color and art to the community around the Halloween season.

Katie Mercer, with the town, said a public works staff member mentioned when she was younger every year she would make characters out of vegetables and pumpkins with her parents.

The town thought it would be a great idea and ran with it.

Since then, local businesses and residents have gotten creative to show their Halloween spirit and take home bragging rights.

Different displays show popular characters like Ms. Frizzle and her Magic School Bus, Forest Gump sitting on a bench and front line workers masked up outside of Valley Health.

One display in front of Central High School is paying honor to Kenny Ricker, the former activity director and coach, who passed away in August.

“This is a fun little way to memorialize him," Mercer said. "He passed recently and his wife and his staff at Central High School put this together, and it’s just a fun way to remember Kenny and his great personality.”

The displays will be up for the next several weeks and each character location can be found here.

If you’re a town resident and would like to participate, you must notify the town by Oct. 23 to be in the contest. Pumpkin characters will be judged on Oct. 26.

The winner will receive a $50 VISA gift card and a $50 Woodstock branded merchandise voucher.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Harrisonburg-Rockingham Regional Sewer Authority to begin sewer infrastructure project next week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Regional Sewer Authority (HRRSA) announced Thursday that the team will begin construction of its Blacks Run Interceptor Improvements Project the week of Oct. 26.

Local

UVA announces plans for spring semester, pre-holiday COVID-19 testing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
The University of Virginia says it will begin its spring academic semester for undergraduate students on February 1 and conclude instruction on May 6.

Local

One dead from single-vehicle crash Wednesday in Augusta Co.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 5000 block of Lee Jackson Highway at approximately 4:41 p.m. on Wednesday

News

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys Holding Virtual Fundraiser

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

State

Night goggles for US Army to be made in Roanoke County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The contract has a potential value of $442 million.

Local

Virginia State Police investigating early-morning crash in Augusta Co.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Virginia State Police say they responded to a crash in Augusta County early Thursday morning.

Local

Staunton woman charged in connection with Augusta Co. crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
A Staunton woman has been charged with failure to maintain control after investigators say she crashed into a car Monday night.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,332 on Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
As of Thursday, October 22, Virginia has had 170,104 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

Delay in Election Results

Updated: 6 hours ago
Live to VOD recordings of WHSV newscast

Local

Harrisonburg City Council candidates discuss local issues in virtual forum

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
The Candidate Forum included all five candidates on the Nov. 3 ballot; Laura Dent, Charles Hendricks, George Hirschmann, Kathleen Kelley, and Deanna Reed.