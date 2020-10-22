“This is a moral issue”: UVA Health facing backlash over lack of progress on billing reform

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia Health is facing criticism more than a year after it promised to reform what some called aggressive billing and collection practices. The hospital held property liens against patients and their families if they couldn’t pay.

Virginia Commonwealth University Health released the property liens it held, but UVA is reportedly still holding onto a large chunk of them.

A report from Kaiser Health News (KHN) says UVA Health put liens on patient’s homes and wages for years over unpaid medical bills, forcing some families into bankruptcy.

UVA vowed to make big changes to this process, but more than a year into the promise some say it is still a big problem.

“UVA has done a policy shift on that and we are seeing far fewer garnishments in our court,” Albemarle County Circuit Court Clerk Jon Zug said. “What we haven’t seen is them coming in and wholesale releasing the judgments that currently exist, which are in the thousands.”

He says until UVA changes its process, those judgments will hang over the heads of former patients and their families.

“If they release it...they’re effectively forgiving that debt, and they would never see it again if they released the money,” Zug said.

Don Gathers is a member of the UVA Health Advisory Council. It was created last year for the sole purpose of steering the health system in a more fair direction.

“It’s very troubling. Our committee has worked very hard and continues to work very hard to try to come to some viable resolutions with UVA whereas they won’t be in any danger of going bankrupt,” he said.

He is frustrated and says no matter what economic picture UVA tries to paint, they are still a thriving medical corporation and institution.

“It needs to be said that UVA itself is sitting under a $9 billion, almost $10 billion umbrella so it’s not like they’re hurting,” Gathers said.

He has heard first hand from families who have gone bankrupt as a result of UVA’s billing tactics, using existing property liens to gain more capital. In September 2019, UVA said it wanted to move away from property liens and work out a new repayment plan.

“Now everything seems to have, in essence, stalled from UVA’s standpoint,” Gathers said. “What the hold up is and why it is so problematic with UVA, I don’t understand.”

To Gathers, the solution is clear. He is urging the health system to release the liens and forgive the debt.

“When you’re dealing with a catastrophic disease and you don’t know what the future looks like, but then you have to deal with the possibility of bankruptcy or liens or foreclosures in the future...that’s just another layer that people shouldn’t have to deal with,” Gathers said.

VCU’s hospital in Richmond has already changed the way the handle this.

“They had some 40,000 liens in the immediate Richmond area and they released them all,” Gathers said.

He struggles to understand why UVA Health can’t do the same thing.

“UVA is doing very well financially, so I don’t think it would be at all catastrophic,” Gathers said. “Certainly not to the level and to the extent that it is to the people that are being harmed directly.”

Now he is urging people affected to come forward.

“If you are one of these people who have been directly impacted by these overly aggressive billing tactics and collection tactics that UVA has employed, please come forward to us, please,” he said. “Public input has just as much to do with the work that we’re doing as anything.”

Gathers hopes that putting faces and names to these devastating financial situations will help the advisory council push back.

“UVA needs to step up and become that good neighbor and good partner in the community that for so long they haven’t been,” he said. “This is a moral issue more than anything.”

When NBC29 reached out to UVA Health Spokesperson Eric Swensen, he replied with a link to their news release on billing reform from 2019. He did not provide any new information on the use of property liens. He says the advisory council should have new recommendations on additional improvements around the end of October.

