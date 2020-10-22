Advertisement

“This is a moral issue”: UVA Health facing backlash over lack of progress on billing reform

University of Virginia Health is facing criticism more than a year after it promised to reform what some called aggressive billing and collection practices. The hospital held property liens against patients and their families if they couldn’t pay.
University of Virginia Health is facing criticism more than a year after it promised to reform what some called aggressive billing and collection practices. The hospital held property liens against patients and their families if they couldn’t pay.(WVIR)
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia Health is facing criticism more than a year after it promised to reform what some called aggressive billing and collection practices. The hospital held property liens against patients and their families if they couldn’t pay.

Virginia Commonwealth University Health released the property liens it held, but UVA is reportedly still holding onto a large chunk of them.

A report from Kaiser Health News (KHN) says UVA Health put liens on patient’s homes and wages for years over unpaid medical bills, forcing some families into bankruptcy.

UVA vowed to make big changes to this process, but more than a year into the promise some say it is still a big problem.

“UVA has done a policy shift on that and we are seeing far fewer garnishments in our court,” Albemarle County Circuit Court Clerk Jon Zug said. “What we haven’t seen is them coming in and wholesale releasing the judgments that currently exist, which are in the thousands.”

He says until UVA changes its process, those judgments will hang over the heads of former patients and their families.

“If they release it...they’re effectively forgiving that debt, and they would never see it again if they released the money,” Zug said.

Don Gathers is a member of the UVA Health Advisory Council. It was created last year for the sole purpose of steering the health system in a more fair direction.

“It’s very troubling. Our committee has worked very hard and continues to work very hard to try to come to some viable resolutions with UVA whereas they won’t be in any danger of going bankrupt,” he said.

He is frustrated and says no matter what economic picture UVA tries to paint, they are still a thriving medical corporation and institution.

“It needs to be said that UVA itself is sitting under a $9 billion, almost $10 billion umbrella so it’s not like they’re hurting,” Gathers said.

He has heard first hand from families who have gone bankrupt as a result of UVA’s billing tactics, using existing property liens to gain more capital. In September 2019, UVA said it wanted to move away from property liens and work out a new repayment plan.

“Now everything seems to have, in essence, stalled from UVA’s standpoint,” Gathers said. “What the hold up is and why it is so problematic with UVA, I don’t understand.”

To Gathers, the solution is clear. He is urging the health system to release the liens and forgive the debt.

“When you’re dealing with a catastrophic disease and you don’t know what the future looks like, but then you have to deal with the possibility of bankruptcy or liens or foreclosures in the future...that’s just another layer that people shouldn’t have to deal with,” Gathers said.

VCU’s hospital in Richmond has already changed the way the handle this.

“They had some 40,000 liens in the immediate Richmond area and they released them all,” Gathers said.

He struggles to understand why UVA Health can’t do the same thing.

“UVA is doing very well financially, so I don’t think it would be at all catastrophic,” Gathers said. “Certainly not to the level and to the extent that it is to the people that are being harmed directly.”

Now he is urging people affected to come forward.

“If you are one of these people who have been directly impacted by these overly aggressive billing tactics and collection tactics that UVA has employed, please come forward to us, please,” he said. “Public input has just as much to do with the work that we’re doing as anything.”

Gathers hopes that putting faces and names to these devastating financial situations will help the advisory council push back.

“UVA needs to step up and become that good neighbor and good partner in the community that for so long they haven’t been,” he said. “This is a moral issue more than anything.”

When NBC29 reached out to UVA Health Spokesperson Eric Swensen, he replied with a link to their news release on billing reform from 2019. He did not provide any new information on the use of property liens. He says the advisory council should have new recommendations on additional improvements around the end of October.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Waynesboro Family YMCA pivots during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Waynesboro Family YMCA has pivoted during the COVID-19 pandemic not only to help the community but also to survive.

State

Eagle Eye: Local amateur makes hole-in-one weeks after losing eye in on-course accident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Anthony Romano
His first hole-in-one came on the 7th hole of Roanoke’s Brookside Par 3 course.

News

Evening weather 10-21-2020

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Staunton City Council sets public hearing on the Second Amendment on Oct. 29 at City Hall

Updated: 2 hours ago
A couple of weeks ago, Staunton City Council voted to have a public hearing for residents to come out and share their thoughts on the second amendment. WHSV spoke with Mayor Andrea Oakes on Wednesday and she said this is an opportunity for everyone’s voice to be heard. “This is about allowing people to practice their first amendment right to speak concerning the second amendment,” said Oakes. The meeting is set to take place on Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. Residents can participate in the meeting virtually, over the phone or in person. Temperatures will be checked prior to entry. The capacity for the chambers and the lobby of City Hall is 35, so those not able to make it in will be asked to wait outside. If capacity is reached, those who have made their comments will be asked to wait outside while others waiting to speak will rotate in. Oakes said though a resolution will not happen that night, one could follow in the coming months. She hopes to hear varied opinons from the public during the meeting. “Anything and everything. Whether they are for a resolution. What type of resolution they are looking for the city to potentially vote on. Whether or not they would like a resolution at all. We want to hear from everyone,” Oakes explained. Councilwoman Brenda Mead voted against having the meeting and said she is worried about the safety of this type of gathering. “I’m concerned about the wisdom of having that kind of a meeting at a time when COVID-19 is resurging. I think what I hope is that citizens will take the opportunity to call in,” Mead said. Alongside calling in on the day, from now until 5 p.m. Oct. 30, residents are able to email their comments to publiccomment@ci.staunton.va.us or leave a voicemail with the clerk of the council at 540-332-3810. More information on the guidelines for public participation can be found here.

Latest News

News

Tim Kaine discusses what’s at stake in Affordable Care Act hearing

Updated: 2 hours ago
Virginia Senator Tim Kaine said a vote on Supreme Court justice nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett will likely take place next week. In a press conference, Kaine said he will not be supporting what he calls an “illegitimate process.” After Justice Antonin Scalia passed, President Obama had nominated Judge Merrick Garland to fill his seat. Kaine says rather than vote on the nominee, Republicans chose to make a new rule where, in a presidential election year, the vacancy would be filled after the American people voted for who they wanted as president. Now with the rush to confirm Judge Barrett, Kaine said they have broken their word. “I pressed the Republicans, just honor their word. They promised us, their colleagues, they promised the American public. It’s all on tape. We saw what you said, we saw the rationale you used. Just follow your word. That’s the measure of someone’s character and morality,” Kaine said. Wednesday afternoon, Kaine took to the Senate floor as the Supreme Court prepared to hear a case on the Affordable Care Act. Kaine said Republicans are rushing the confirmation of Judge Barrett to have a conservative majority and ultimately eliminate the affordable care act. “Would there ever be a good time to take health insurance away from people? No. What is the worst time to do it? The worst time to do it is in a global health pandemic where people are already stressed out to the very edge worrying about their health and worrying about their economy,” Kaine said. Rather than rushing the nomination, Kaine believes legislators should be focusing on how to provide pandemic relief for struggling Americans, but he said that likely will not come until after the election. He added that there is nothing the Supreme Court or Congress can do that cannot be “fixed,” but he said the only way to do that is for people to vote.

News

Natural gas leak caused explosion at Harrisonburg shopping center, security camera footage released

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Harrisonburg Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office announced Wednesday that it has concluded its investigation into the explosion and fire that occurred on Miller Circle on Saturday. Officials say they will be turning the scene over to the building owners later on Wednesday. Miller Circle will remain closed to public access for the foreseeable future as clean-up continues. This will also permit business owners to focus on recovery efforts. Michael Parks and the City of Harrisonburg have released nearby security camera footage from the incident.

News

VHSL School of the Week: Riverheads

Updated: 3 hours ago
VHSL School of the Week: Riverheads

Local

Local spa follows COVID-19 regulations, alleges other spas are not

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Caitlin Piemme
Skin & Zen Spa owner Kim Landis-Hamner says they cannot do any services that involve removing a mask, like facials and waxing near the mask area.

Staunton

Staunton City Council sets public hearing on the Second Amendment on Oct. 29 at City Hall

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Simone McKenny
Alongside calling in on the day and participating in person, from now until 5 p.m. Oct. 30, residents are able to email their comments to publiccomment@ci.staunton.va.us or leave a voicemail with the clerk of the council at 540-332-3810.

Politics

Sen. Tim Kaine discusses what’s at stake in Affordable Care Act hearing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Church
In a press conference, Kaine said he will not be supporting what he calls an "illegitimate process."