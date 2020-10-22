UVA announces plans for spring semester, pre-holiday COVID-19 testing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia says it will begin its spring academic semester for undergraduate students on February 1 and conclude instruction on May 6.

In its announcement on Thursday, October 22, UVA says students who wish to study on Grounds will be welcome and the university will offer as many in-person “experiences” as it safely can.

Additionally, UVA announced every course will have an online component, except for some labs or practicums.

Every person who comes to UVA Grounds will be required to follow policies on wearing masks, avoiding large social gatherings, practicing physical distancing, completing the Hoos Health Check phone app each day and adhering to testing requirements.

“The plans we are announcing today reflect the need to remain cautious in the face of a historic pandemic,” UVA Provost Liz Magill and Chief Operating Officer J.J. Davis said.

The current fall academic semester ends November 24, and exams will be conducted online in December. As part of its COVID-19 asymptomatic testing schedule, every student living in UVA housing will have been tested before the Thanksgiving holiday. The university week also increase its random, asymptomatic testing of students living off-Grounds.

UVA says it will make an announcement regarding plans for both the 2020 and the 2021 Final Exercises ceremonies by March 15.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.