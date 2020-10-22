Advertisement

VHSL School of the Week: Riverheads

By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Success in athletics is a way of life at Riverheads High School.

“The biggest thing for our success here is our coaching," said Riverheads athletic director Tim Morris. "You know, we have got great coaches who work hard for our athletes and we supply them with the opportunity to be successful.”

During the 2019-2020 academic year, Riverheads had six teams qualify for state tournament play. The Gladiators would’ve likely had even more but the spring sports season was canceled due to COVID-19.

“We were really disappointed that we didn’t have the spring and having those other teams because I definitely think we would’ve had a couple more in there if we had," said Morris.

Of all the teams at Riverheads that have experienced success, the most notable program is football. The Gladiators, led by longtime head coach Robert Casto, have won four straight state championships and have become the premier program as the VHSL Class 1 level.

“We have athletes that buy into the philosophy and coach (Casto) just does an excellent job and has here for years," said Morris.

As Riverheads prepares for a unique year of competition in 2020-2021, the Gladiators are just hoping to continue their consistent success across all sports.

“It will be a different type of season coming up with everything being condensed and all but we are just excited that we are hopefully going to be getting our teams back in action and playing," said Morris.

VHSL School of the Week: Riverheads

