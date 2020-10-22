Virginia State Police investigating early-morning crash in Augusta Co.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia State Police say they responded to a crash in Augusta County early Thursday morning.

On Thursday, Oct. 22, at approximately 1:21 a.m., officials reported responding to a crash in the 700 block of East Side Highway. The crash involved a moped and a Nissan sedan.

At least one person was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Officials allege that alcohol appeared to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

