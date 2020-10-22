Advertisement

Virginia State Police search for witnesses in Chad Austin homicide investigation

By Bruce Young
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PANTHER FALLS, Va. (WDBJ) - Chad Austin disappeared almost a year and a half ago, abandoning his car and dog near Panther Falls next to the Blue Ridge Parkway.

His remains were found last May, near the falls.

On the day before what would have been his birthday, his family and police are reaching out for help.

Family of murder victim honors birthday as police continue investigation

Bringing posters and the trophy Chad won as player of the week, his family came to sadly mark another birthday without him.

“To even fathom that our son’s life was taken so early is so hard for our family to bear,” his mother, Ellen Austin, said.

Austin’s remains were found near Panther Falls, not far from where his family gathered. He had been missing nearly a year.

State police say they are investigating it as a homicide, and they have some theories.

“I believe that there is a group of people that knows what happened to Chad Austin, the day that he went missing and that were there when his death was caused,” Special Agent Kevin Zirkle of the Virginia State Police said.

There are some people they would like to talk to.

“We know there are certain individuals who have not come forward with information, specifically I am referring to those individuals who know something because they were close enough to see or hear something of importance," Zirkle said. "Your continued silence just further suggests your culpability.”

They believe Austin was expecting a confrontation on the day he went to Panther falls, and that his death was the act of one person, but with witnesses.

They wouldn’t detail the cause of Austin’s death, but said the focus of the investigation is in the Rockbridge, Amherst, and Buena Vista area, and they particularly want to meet with the person who dropped Austin’s wallet in the area of his death.

“We do believe that someone had placed it there,” according to Zirkle.

And most of all, his family asks for help.

“We don’t want Chad forgotten," Ellen Austin said. "And that’s why we need your help, everyone’s help no matter how big or small.”

Waynesboro Family YMCA pivots during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Waynesboro Family YMCA has pivoted during the COVID-19 pandemic not only to help the community but also to survive.

“This is a moral issue”: UVA Health facing backlash over lack of progress on billing reform

Updated: 1 hour ago
University of Virginia Health is facing criticism more than a year after it promised to reform what some called aggressive billing and collection practices. The hospital held property liens against patients and their families if they couldn’t pay.

Eagle Eye: Local amateur makes hole-in-one weeks after losing eye in on-course accident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Anthony Romano
His first hole-in-one came on the 7th hole of Roanoke’s Brookside Par 3 course.

Evening weather 10-21-2020

Updated: 2 hours ago

Staunton City Council sets public hearing on the Second Amendment on Oct. 29 at City Hall

Updated: 2 hours ago
A couple of weeks ago, Staunton City Council voted to have a public hearing for residents to come out and share their thoughts on the second amendment. WHSV spoke with Mayor Andrea Oakes on Wednesday and she said this is an opportunity for everyone’s voice to be heard. “This is about allowing people to practice their first amendment right to speak concerning the second amendment,” said Oakes. The meeting is set to take place on Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. Residents can participate in the meeting virtually, over the phone or in person. Temperatures will be checked prior to entry. The capacity for the chambers and the lobby of City Hall is 35, so those not able to make it in will be asked to wait outside. If capacity is reached, those who have made their comments will be asked to wait outside while others waiting to speak will rotate in. Oakes said though a resolution will not happen that night, one could follow in the coming months. She hopes to hear varied opinons from the public during the meeting. “Anything and everything. Whether they are for a resolution. What type of resolution they are looking for the city to potentially vote on. Whether or not they would like a resolution at all. We want to hear from everyone,” Oakes explained. Councilwoman Brenda Mead voted against having the meeting and said she is worried about the safety of this type of gathering. “I’m concerned about the wisdom of having that kind of a meeting at a time when COVID-19 is resurging. I think what I hope is that citizens will take the opportunity to call in,” Mead said. Alongside calling in on the day, from now until 5 p.m. Oct. 30, residents are able to email their comments to publiccomment@ci.staunton.va.us or leave a voicemail with the clerk of the council at 540-332-3810. More information on the guidelines for public participation can be found here.

Tim Kaine discusses what’s at stake in Affordable Care Act hearing

Updated: 2 hours ago
Virginia Senator Tim Kaine said a vote on Supreme Court justice nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett will likely take place next week. In a press conference, Kaine said he will not be supporting what he calls an “illegitimate process.” After Justice Antonin Scalia passed, President Obama had nominated Judge Merrick Garland to fill his seat. Kaine says rather than vote on the nominee, Republicans chose to make a new rule where, in a presidential election year, the vacancy would be filled after the American people voted for who they wanted as president. Now with the rush to confirm Judge Barrett, Kaine said they have broken their word. “I pressed the Republicans, just honor their word. They promised us, their colleagues, they promised the American public. It’s all on tape. We saw what you said, we saw the rationale you used. Just follow your word. That’s the measure of someone’s character and morality,” Kaine said. Wednesday afternoon, Kaine took to the Senate floor as the Supreme Court prepared to hear a case on the Affordable Care Act. Kaine said Republicans are rushing the confirmation of Judge Barrett to have a conservative majority and ultimately eliminate the affordable care act. “Would there ever be a good time to take health insurance away from people? No. What is the worst time to do it? The worst time to do it is in a global health pandemic where people are already stressed out to the very edge worrying about their health and worrying about their economy,” Kaine said. Rather than rushing the nomination, Kaine believes legislators should be focusing on how to provide pandemic relief for struggling Americans, but he said that likely will not come until after the election. He added that there is nothing the Supreme Court or Congress can do that cannot be “fixed,” but he said the only way to do that is for people to vote.

Natural gas leak caused explosion at Harrisonburg shopping center, security camera footage released

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Harrisonburg Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office announced Wednesday that it has concluded its investigation into the explosion and fire that occurred on Miller Circle on Saturday. Officials say they will be turning the scene over to the building owners later on Wednesday. Miller Circle will remain closed to public access for the foreseeable future as clean-up continues. This will also permit business owners to focus on recovery efforts. Michael Parks and the City of Harrisonburg have released nearby security camera footage from the incident.

VHSL School of the Week: Riverheads

Updated: 3 hours ago
VHSL School of the Week: Riverheads

Local spa follows COVID-19 regulations, alleges other spas are not

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Caitlin Piemme
Skin & Zen Spa owner Kim Landis-Hamner says they cannot do any services that involve removing a mask, like facials and waxing near the mask area.

