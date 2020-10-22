VSP: At least one injured in two-vehicle crash in Augusta Co.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Augusta County early Thursday evening.

At 4:02 p.m., officials responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 400 block of Scenic Highway, where a Honda sedan and an SUV collided and the impact caused the Honda to overturn.

Officials say at least one person was transported to Augusta Health for treatment.

Both lanes re-opened to traffic at approximately 5:17 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

