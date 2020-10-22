Advertisement

Wanted: Kelly Marie Morris

Kelly Marie Morris, 40, is wanted by the local police.
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Kelly Marie Morris, 40, is wanted by the local police.

Morris is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for failing to appear in court on a grand larceny charge and a probation violation related to a breaking and entering charge.

Morris is known to be from Harrisonburg, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

If anyone has information concerning her whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

