Waynesboro Family YMCA pivots during COVID-19 pandemic

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The Waynesboro Family YMCA has pivoted during the COVID-19 pandemic not only to help the community but also to survive.

The ‘Y’ is a hub of the community with connections to people from all walks of life. And, they’ve used that position to help people during the coronavirus pandemic.

“No more in our response to this COVID have we been able to demonstrate the strength of this Y and its ability to serve,” said Waynesboro Family YMCA Executive Director Jeff Fife.

But they too, have been impacted.

“We’ve lost a third of our membership, but we’re very fortunate that ultimately the membership of the Y was only a third of our revenue, to begin with,” stated Fife.

About 40% of revenue comes in programming and the rest is in fundraising.

“You can’t have basketball. You can’t have pickleball.” Fife says programming has changed dramatically. “We’ve rolled out now cross country. We have an improv team. We have ballet. It’s a different animal here at the Y than what it was pre-COVID.”

And, because of COVID-19, the ‘Y’ is providing childcare through the C4 initiative and supplying people in need with essential items like food, serving 39 meals a day to the homeless according to Fife. They’ve also brought in additional staff just for the cleaning.

“Every thirty minutes we are literally cleaning from top to bottom the fitness areas, all the touchpoints in the lobby, the front desk the bathrooms,” said Fife.

That also includes closing the pool every 90 minutes to bleach the whole area.

“If nothing were to change for a year... it’s not sustainable. It’s hard,” stated Fife.

But he says they’re still strong, thanks in part to all the community support.

“I feel very blessed that we’re able to serve at the level we’re able to serve and that we’re surviving this pandemic in this current time,” said Fife.

He’s encouraging people to join the Waynesboro Family YMCA, saying they’re doing everything they can do to keep members safe. That includes offering virtual programming.

Details are available on the Waynesboro Family YMCA website.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.