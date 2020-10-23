Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Staunton woman

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Staunton woman.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, Karen Sue Koogler, 56, was last seen at her home on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Officials say Koogler is 5′4″ and weighs 300 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes and may be operating a gray Subaru Outback with Virginia registration KNK-6076.

The post says that Koogler reportedly has a serious medical condition that requires she take medication. Koogler is considered endangered.

If you have any information regarding Koogler, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

