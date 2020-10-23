Advertisement

Deadline to request absentee ballots in Virginia is Friday

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia residents still have time to vote in the November 3 election without going to the polls on Election Day.

Voters have until 5 p.m. Friday to request an absentee ballot.

Absentee ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by November 3 and received by the local voter registration office by noon on November 6.

Voters can also drop off their ballots at their general registrar’s office or polling place up to 7 p.m. on November 3.

In addition to regularly scheduled hours, local voter registration offices will be open for the next two Saturdays - October 24 and October 31 - for early in-person voting.

The final day for early in-person voting is October 31.

