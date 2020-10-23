Advertisement

Del. Rob Bell reflects on eventful 59-day General Assembly Special Session

Virginia Speaker of the House of Delegates Eileen Filler-Corn (D-56th) adjourns the special session which had called the assembly together for 59 days.
Virginia Speaker of the House of Delegates Eileen Filler-Corn (D-56th) adjourns the special session which had called the assembly together for 59 days.(WVIR)
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - After 59 days, one day longer than this year’s regular session in January, Virginia’s General Assembly has adjourned once again. The session tackled everything from COVID-19 relief to criminal justice reform, in a gathering held almost entirely online.

In the marathon special session, Virginia lawmakers discussed, debated, and passed 51 bills. Much of that work was done virtually.

“There’s some things that does well,” 58th District Delegate Rob Bell (R) said. “That actually lets you testify, if you’re in Bristol, Virginia, you don’t make the trip to Richmond and get a hotel room.”

Bell notes that the virtual special session was longer even than this year’s “long session,” the General Assembly tradition of meeting for extended session in even years, and shorter ones in odd years. Some of that may have been related to hiccups caused by the unique online approach to legislating, adopted due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

“We had a large number of bills that needed changes late in the process,” Bell explained. “Then, some that even got passed. There was one that just happened with a patron who said, ‘Oh, I didn’t realize my bill said that,’ and if it hadn’t been caught by the governor would have been the law of Virginia in four months.”

The session was originally meant to tackle the budgetary fallout of COVID-19. However, the death of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, and the racial justice protests nationwide that followed, prompted criminal justice reform to at least share the spotlight. On that issue, some common ground was found.

“There was one that was in specifically about decertification, an officer is found to have committed some wrongdoing, to make sure that he doesn’t simply pick up and move to another department,” Bell said. “That actually was one where the two sides came together.”

However, that was not always the case.

“There were a number that we thought either made it harder for good cops to do their job, or actually increased increase the risk for officers who are doing a very dangerous job,” Bell explained. “We oppose those, some of them passed.”

On the budget itself, the debate was hard fought. Del. Bell ultimately did not vote for the version that passed, citing concerns over the spending in an uncertain financial situation.

“For some of us who are conservative, we are worried that as we head into a very uncertain budgetary environment, revenues are already way off,” Bell said. “We’re coming back in January. So usually, you’re trying to make guesses that are gonna last for 10 months. Now, it’s a much shorter window, but would have preferred not to have some of the new spending that we saw.”

Of the 51 bills, some have been sent back by Governor Northam with proposed amendments. The rest are waiting for Northam to sign or veto.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Police warn of phone scammers pretending to be with VSP

Updated: moments ago
Virginia State Police are warning residents of a common phone scam that is making its rounds again.

State

TJHD alerting families to not gather indoors for Thanksgiving this year

Updated: 10 minutes ago
With Thanksgiving right around the corner, the Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) wants to remind you to avoid gathering with people, even for an extended family feast.

News

Riverheads football among state's best programs

Updated: 1 hours ago
Riverheads football among state's best programs

News

Fornadel focused on winning at JMU

Updated: 1 hours ago
Fornadel focused on winning at JMU

Latest News

Local

SHD prepares for possible increase in holiday travelers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Simone McKenny
Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport is doing all they can to prepare for a possible increase in travelers.

Local

Multiple signs reported stolen in Augusta County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Church
Since August, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said there have been about 21 reports of stolen signs.

Local

Augusta County receives $600K for substance abuse program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Patrick Huddleston, NBC29
Augusta County will receive $600,000 of federal funding from the U.S. Department of Justice to support the Litter Control program, which is designed to help low-level substance abusers.

Local

VSP: At least one injured in two-vehicle crash in Augusta Co.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Augusta County early Thursday evening.

Local

Credit scores are up despite pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Church
Despite being in the middle of a pandemic, local banks are reporting their clients are doing well overall, many of them buying homes and cars.

Local

Staunton mourns the loss of mentor, teacher coach, Alphonso Hamilton

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Simone McKenny
“People just flocked to him, all over,” said Staunton City School Board chair Kenneth Venable. “He was always ready, he never says no.”