First Alert Forecast: Warm today, cooler with higher rain chances for the weekend

(WHSV) - Staying warm for the day today ahead of a weak cold front, which will bring a few isolated showers on Saturday. High pressure over New England will lead to a cloudy and chilly day Sunday with drizzle.

FRIDAY: A comfortable morning with temperatures in the 50s, foggy early. Partly cloudy for the day and pleasant. Despite the cloud cover it will be warm, temperatures in the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. Evening temperatures in the 60s, falling into the mid to upper 50s overnight.

SATURDAY: A pleasant morning with temperatures rising into the 60s with more clouds than sun. A weak cold front will cross the area in the afternoon. The front will trigger a few isolated showers, especially in the afternoon and evening. Not a washout. With some sunshine, temperatures will rise into the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy overnight, lows in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: A cloudy and chilly start with on and off mist/drizzle, steady temperatures in the 40s. Staying cloudy for the rest of the day with mist and drizzle. Temperatures will barely move in the afternoon, only a few degrees into the upper 40s to low 50s. A chilly day. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

MONDAY: A cool and crisp start with morning temperatures rising into the 50s. Partly cloudy and warm, highs in the upper 60s to low 70s in the afternoon. A comfortable day. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

TUESDAY: A comfortable morning with temperatures in the 50s. Mostly cloudy and warm, an isolated shower cannot be ruled out at any point in the day. With some sunshine, temperatures will rise into the low 70s in the afternoon. A few showers cannot be ruled out in the afternoon thanks to an approaching cold front. Lows in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A crisp morning with temperatures in the 50s. Partly cloudy and pleasant for the day, highs in the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

