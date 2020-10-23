Advertisement

Gov. Northam announces $22 million will go towards COVID-19 vaccination program in Virginia

Governor Ralph Northam announced $22 million from the CARES Act funding will be used to create a statewide program to distribute COVID-19 vaccines when such vaccines are approved for public use.
Governor Ralph Northam announced $22 million from the CARES Act funding will be used to create a statewide program to distribute COVID-19 vaccines when such vaccines are approved for public use.(NBC12)
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced $22 million from the CARES Act funding will be used to create a statewide program to distribute COVID-19 vaccines when such vaccines are approved for public use.

The $22 million allocations of CARES Act dollars will support the Virginia Department of Health’s vaccination preparation and planning through the end of 2020. The Commonwealth will identify additional sources of funding to continue to support the vaccination program in 2021.

The state’s draft vaccination plan was submitted to the CDC earlier this month.

Virginia is preparing for an unprecedented vaccination campaign. Here’s the state’s plan. ]

Several companies are working to create COVID-19 vaccines, which are expected to be finalized and approved for distribution in the coming months.

A mass vaccination program such as this requires significant advance planning for:

  • Purchases of equipment
  • Support for local health districts
  • Staff to manage the program
  • Warehousing medical supplies
  • Communicating with the public

“We look forward to the day that a safe vaccine for COVID-19 is available for public use so that we can get closer to living normal lives,” Governor Northam said. “We want to be ready to help Virginians get that vaccine as quickly, efficiently, and safely as possible.”

The plan outlines key components for preparing and implementing a COVID-19 vaccination program including:

  • Assumptions, variables, and scenarios that can impact vaccine planning
  • Measures to identify and estimate critical populations and establish vaccine priority groups
  • Measures for provider recruitment, enrollment, and training
  • Process for vaccine allocation, ordering, distribution, inventory management, and reporting doses administered
  • Guidelines for appropriate vaccine storage and handling
  • Methods for second dose reminders to ensure compliance with vaccine dosing intervals (most COVID-19 vaccines require two doses separated by 21 or 28 days) and achieve optimal vaccine effectiveness
  • Systems for vaccine safety monitoring
  • Procedures for vaccination program monitoring, including online dashboards
  • Efforts to build confidence and inform the public about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, working with trusted community partners

The Virginia Department of Health estimates the vaccination program will cost approximately $120 million.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Your Local Election Guide 2020

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
As Election Day approaches, WHSV is providing residents of the Shenandoah Valley the latest information on local races and candidates.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,180 on Friday

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
As of Friday, October 23, Virginia has had 171,284 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Local

Harrisonburg firefighters to reflect on Saturday’s explosion response

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
The Harrisonburg Fire Department will be doing an after-action report soon where firefighters will be asked to reflect on the emergency response.

Local

Miles for Bluestone | Fundraiser benefits business impacted by Harrisonburg explosion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Bluestone Bike and Run was not located in the strip mall that exploded from a natural gas leak, but was just across the street and sustained extensive damage.

Latest News

News

Harrisonburg Election Preps

Updated: 2 hours ago

State

Police warn of phone scammers pretending to be with VSP

Updated: 14 hours ago
Virginia State Police are warning residents of a common phone scam that is making its rounds again.

State

TJHD alerting families to not gather indoors for Thanksgiving this year

Updated: 14 hours ago
With Thanksgiving right around the corner, the Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) wants to remind you to avoid gathering with people, even for an extended family feast.

State

Del. Rob Bell reflects on eventful 59-day General Assembly Special Session

Updated: 14 hours ago
After 59 days, one day longer than this year’s regular session in January, Virginia’s General Assembly has adjourned once again. The session tackled everything from COVID-19 relief to criminal justice reform, in a gathering held almost entirely online.

News

Riverheads football among state's best programs

Updated: 16 hours ago
Riverheads football among state's best programs

News

Fornadel focused on winning at JMU

Updated: 16 hours ago
Fornadel focused on winning at JMU