Hunters for the Hungry accepting donations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As demand for food assistance rises due to COVID-19, Hunters for the Hungry is getting ready to help more people in need. Last year, the organization donated more than 250,000 pounds of venison to Virginia churches and food banks.

You can help out by providing a legally harvested, field dressed deer to a participating meat processor or collection point. You can also donate money to help process the meat.

“We have got about 66 what we call either participating processors, or will be a collection site, which is a refrigerated cooler. Folks just take the deer, they drop it off at that place and say I want to give it Hunters for the Hungry, and that’s all they do,” Gary C Arrington, the director of Hunters for the Hungry, said.

Click here to find a collection site or processor near you.

