JMU announces spring break plans, changes to academic calendar

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — James Madison University released its spring break plans on Friday, as well as other changes to the spring semester.

According to JMU’s website, the spring semester will begin one week later than originally planned on Tuesday, Jan. 19. University offices will open on Monday, Jan. 4.

JMU said there will not be a week-long spring break in March. Instead, there will be two days within the semester where classes will not meet, but university offices will remain open. These dates are Wednesday, Feb. 17, and Thursday, April 8.

The university will also be closed as originally planned on Friday, March 12. Classes will not meet and university offices will be closed on this date.

According to JMU, the changes to spring break will curb travel as recommended by medical professionals.

The semester will end as planned with classes ending on April 29 and final exams scheduled for April 30 through May 6.

Spring commencement remains scheduled from May 6 to May 8.

To view the full list of changes and JMU’s academic calendar, click here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.