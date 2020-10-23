Miles for Bluestone | Fundraiser benefits business impacted by Harrisonburg explosion

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The community continues to rally around businesses impacted by Saturday’s big blast heard from around the Valley.

VA Momentum, a local organization whose mission is to “energize communities for good,” is holding a fundraiser that not only gets the community moving but also benefits Bluestone Bike and Run, one of the businesses impacted by the Miller Cir. explosion.

Bluestone Bike and Run was not located in the strip mall that exploded from a natural gas leak, but was just across the street and sustained extensive damage.

A post on the Bluestone Bike and Run Facebook page said “Saturday’s explosion will interrupt our normal business operations for the next few weeks.”

The post said windows and the front door need to be ordered and replaced. Glass, insulation, dust need to be cleaned up. The ceiling will be completely redone and lights rewired, and the flooring will need to be replaced.

VA Momentum, cofounded by Kevin Gibson, is encouraging people to help support bluestone by running, walking, or biking for the cause.

“We’re asking them essentially to pledge a certain amount of money per mile that they’ll run over the next couple days until Sunday," Gibson said. "If you said you were going to run 5 miles and you wanted to donate $10 per mile, then you would go ahead and donate your $50 upfront.”

Gibson said over $2,000 has been raised already for Bluestone Bike and Run already.

“We feel like Harrisonburg is the kind of place where the community shows up to help each other when we’re in need. Essentially this was a no-brainer in terms of why. This is what we needed to do to show up and try to help out,” Gibson said. “It’s what makes the world go round.”

People can get active and submit their donations through Sunday, Oct. 25. Gibson said flat donations are welcome if people cannot participate.

To sign up or donate, click here.

