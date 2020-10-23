Police warn of phone scammers pretending to be with VSP

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are warning residents of a common phone scam that is making its rounds again.

Police said the phone scammer pretends to be a representative of the Virginia State Police and demands payment in order to avoid arrest.

The caller may request credit card information, bank account information or payment in the form of a gift card.

“The Virginia State Police never calls individuals to notify one of an arrest warrant. The Virginia State Police never requests payment for any service, debt, etc. over the phone,” police said in a release.

Police said the scammers can get very aggressive and be convincing, and they are also using legitimate VSP phone numbers to call from - which is known as “spoofing.”

VSP reminds residents to just hang up and never give out personal information.

“Virginia State Police will never solicit funds from the public in any manner and do not give any personal information to someone alleging to be doing so,” police said.

Anyone who thinks they might have been a victim of any scam is asked to call their local law enforcement.

