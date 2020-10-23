Staunton City Schools asking for input from parents on which learning model they prefer

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Staunton City Schools is looking for online responses from parents on which learning model they prefer for their student(s).

Staunton City Schools is planning ahead after starting the year in an all-virtual format. They plan to move forward with a blended model for next semester.

Stephanie Haskins is the superintendent of instruction for SCS. She said the most important thing is to continue to provide high-level instruction and support for students.

“We have learned a lot of different strategies that will carry us and platforms that will carry us, as we go into the second semester. That will be a positive,” Haskins said.

This survey will provide insight for SCS about which students prefer virtual or hybrid models. SCS plans to offer both next semester but would like to plan ahead for what is to come.

Haskins said operating in an all-virtual format this semester has taught them a lot about how to move forward.

“One of the things that we have heard a lot from other divisions is that when students are going in a blended model the groups are so much smaller and so the pace that teachers are able to move in terms of instruction, is actually a lot faster and supports students a lot better,” Haskins explained.

The survey can be found by clicking here. SCS is asking all parents to participate and submit their response by October 30.

