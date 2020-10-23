Advertisement

Staunton leaders make CARES funding available to nonprofits

Staunton leaders make CARES funding available to nonprofits.
Staunton leaders make CARES funding available to nonprofits.(NBC29)
By Tara Todd, NBC29
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - In Staunton, city leaders are stepping up to help out the nonprofit sector.

Earlier this month, nonprofits created a petition, which now has more than 1,000 signatures, urging the city to help them through the pandemic by making CARES act money available. The city responded.

City staff recommended $200,000, but council unanimously directed staff to bump that number up to $300,000. The city expects to use a tiered approach in determining how much a nonprofit will receive.

Council members used the American Shakespeare Center as an example, saying they couldn’t afford to lose it.

“We had so many emails and calls from people,” said Vice Mayor Mark Robertson. “You know, some of our nonprofit businesses downtown that really said they need help.”

With just over 60 days to spend the federal funding from the CARES act, Staunton’s Assistant City Manager expects a quick turnaround for the applications process and getting the money in the hands of the nonprofits.

The CARES money can only be used to help with things that are a direct result of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

VDH adds new ‘outbreaks in educational settings’ dashboard

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
The educational settings dashboard includes a line list of outbreaks in Kindergarten-12th Grade Schools (public and private) by school name with associated case numbers and deaths.

State

Northam allocates $3 million in CARES Act dollars to help free clinics

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday $3 million in federal CARES Act dollars to reimburse members of the Virginia Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (VAFCC) for clinics' COVID-19 expenses.

State

Deadline to request absentee ballots in Virginia is Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Voters have until 5 p.m. Friday to request an absentee ballot.

Politics

Your Local Election Guide 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
As Election Day approaches, WHSV is providing residents of the Shenandoah Valley the latest information on local races and candidates.

Latest News

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,180 on Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
As of Friday, October 23, Virginia has had 171,284 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

State

Gov. Northam announces $22 million will go towards COVID-19 vaccination program in Virginia

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
The $22 million allocations of CARES Act dollars will support the Virginia Department of Health’s vaccination preparation and planning through the end of 2020.

Local

Harrisonburg firefighters to reflect on Saturday’s explosion response

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
The Harrisonburg Fire Department will be doing an after-action report soon where firefighters will be asked to reflect on the emergency response.

Local

Miles for Bluestone | Fundraiser benefits business impacted by Harrisonburg explosion

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Bluestone Bike and Run was not located in the strip mall that exploded from a natural gas leak, but was just across the street and sustained extensive damage.

News

Harrisonburg Election Preps

Updated: 4 hours ago

State

Police warn of phone scammers pretending to be with VSP

Updated: 16 hours ago
Virginia State Police are warning residents of a common phone scam that is making its rounds again.