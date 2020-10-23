Staunton leaders make CARES funding available to nonprofits.

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - In Staunton, city leaders are stepping up to help out the nonprofit sector.

Earlier this month, nonprofits created a petition, which now has more than 1,000 signatures, urging the city to help them through the pandemic by making CARES act money available. The city responded.

City staff recommended $200,000, but council unanimously directed staff to bump that number up to $300,000. The city expects to use a tiered approach in determining how much a nonprofit will receive.

Council members used the American Shakespeare Center as an example, saying they couldn’t afford to lose it.

“We had so many emails and calls from people,” said Vice Mayor Mark Robertson. “You know, some of our nonprofit businesses downtown that really said they need help.”

With just over 60 days to spend the federal funding from the CARES act, Staunton’s Assistant City Manager expects a quick turnaround for the applications process and getting the money in the hands of the nonprofits.

The CARES money can only be used to help with things that are a direct result of the pandemic.

