The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA sees success in Barn Cat Program

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA (RHSPCA) is seeing success in its Barn Cat Program. Over the last few months, they have relocated a couple dozen barn cats to new homes.

“This program is to serve cats that come into our care that lived outdoors and have been outdoors their entire lives and are just not suitable to be indoors,” Huck Nawaz, Executive Director of the RHSPCA, said.

The program began in August with a grant from the Petco Foundation and is designed to be mutually beneficial for both the cats and adopters. The cats are given a safe home to live in and an opportunity to hunt for unwanted critters, like mice, on residences. Taylor Eader took in two barn cats.

“We moved into this house a year ago and we started noticing moles, mice, things like that. And we thought, we have a perfect shelter for these cats where they can serve us and we can serve them, feed them and give them a healthy place to live,” Eader said.

The barn cats are spayed/neutered and vaccinated. Cats are also given a crate for the first few weeks and a week’s worth of food.

The program also helps to keep the shelter from being overrun. Right now the RHSPCA is full of cats, both indoor and outdoor, that are available for adoption and fostering.

This program is only for county residents at this time. For more information on the program, you can go to the RHSPCA website.

