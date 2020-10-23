Advertisement

The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA sees success in Barn Cat Program

A couple dozen barn cats have found new homes since the start of the program.
Barn cat program, RHSPCA
Barn cat program, RHSPCA(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA (RHSPCA) is seeing success in its Barn Cat Program. Over the last few months, they have relocated a couple dozen barn cats to new homes.

“This program is to serve cats that come into our care that lived outdoors and have been outdoors their entire lives and are just not suitable to be indoors,” Huck Nawaz, Executive Director of the RHSPCA, said.

The program began in August with a grant from the Petco Foundation and is designed to be mutually beneficial for both the cats and adopters. The cats are given a safe home to live in and an opportunity to hunt for unwanted critters, like mice, on residences. Taylor Eader took in two barn cats.

“We moved into this house a year ago and we started noticing moles, mice, things like that. And we thought, we have a perfect shelter for these cats where they can serve us and we can serve them, feed them and give them a healthy place to live,” Eader said.

The barn cats are spayed/neutered and vaccinated. Cats are also given a crate for the first few weeks and a week’s worth of food.

The program also helps to keep the shelter from being overrun. Right now the RHSPCA is full of cats, both indoor and outdoor, that are available for adoption and fostering.

This program is only for county residents at this time. For more information on the program, you can go to the RHSPCA website.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Timeout with TJ: Episode 20 - Chris Fraser

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Timeout with TJ: Episode 20 - Chris Fraser

Local

JMU announces spring break plans, changes to academic calendar

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
James Madison University released its spring break plans on Friday, as well as other changes to the spring semester.

Back To School

VDH adds new ‘outbreaks in educational settings’ dashboard

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
The educational settings dashboard includes a line list of outbreaks in Kindergarten-12th Grade Schools (public and private) by school name with associated case numbers and deaths.

State

Northam allocates $3 million in CARES Act dollars to help free clinics

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday $3 million in federal CARES Act dollars to reimburse members of the Virginia Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (VAFCC) for clinics' COVID-19 expenses.

Latest News

State

Deadline to request absentee ballots in Virginia is Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Voters have until 5 p.m. Friday to request an absentee ballot.

Local

Staunton leaders make CARES funding available to nonprofits

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tara Todd, NBC29
In Staunton, city leaders are stepping up to help out the nonprofit sector.

Politics

Your Local Election Guide 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
As Election Day approaches, WHSV is providing residents of the Shenandoah Valley the latest information on local races and candidates.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,180 on Friday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
As of Friday, October 23, Virginia has had 171,284 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

State

Gov. Northam announces $22 million will go towards COVID-19 vaccination program in Virginia

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
The $22 million allocations of CARES Act dollars will support the Virginia Department of Health’s vaccination preparation and planning through the end of 2020.

Local

Harrisonburg firefighters to reflect on Saturday’s explosion response

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
The Harrisonburg Fire Department will be doing an after-action report soon where firefighters will be asked to reflect on the emergency response.