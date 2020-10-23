Timeout with TJ: Episode 20 - Chris Fraser

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Episode 20 of “Timeout with TJ”, WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Turner Ashby High School football head coach Chris Fraser. They discuss preparing for the 2021 spring season, Turner Ashby’s breakthrough season in 2019, and Fraser’s coaching career throughout the state of Virginia. During “Top 5 with TJ”, Fraser discusses the top five high school football players he has seen play in Virginia.

“Timeout with TJ” is a new digital segment where TJ Eck sits down for discussions with sports figures from the Shenandoah Valley. You can also subscribe to the “Timeout with TJ” podcast on Spotify here: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dcCItixpF5znpFT5Bz9DV

