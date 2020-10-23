Advertisement

TJHD alerting families to not gather indoors for Thanksgiving this year

(FILE) Thanksgiving feast
(FILE) Thanksgiving feast(WVIR)
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With Thanksgiving right around the corner, the Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) wants to remind you to avoid gathering with people, even for an extended family feast.

“We have seen after other holidays an increase in COVID cases, so it’s quite possible that it could happen after Thanksgiving,” TJHD Spokesperson Kathryn Goodman said,

According to the health department, indoor gatherings are just one of the reasons coronavirus cases may spike in the area, as well as COVID-19 fatigue.

“We have heard that people have plans to travel and that they may have family gatherings,” Goodman said.

Goodman wants to remind people to not let their guards down.

“One of the highest risk activities that the CDC has outlined is actually having large family gatherings or gatherings indoors with people from other households, which is traditionally what a lot of people do on Thanksgiving,” Goodman said.

Even if you’re social distancing from others indoors, COVID-19 is a real risk.

“We know that there’s aerosolized spread inside buildings, and when you’re in a small area with your family members maybe 6 feet apart maybe not and you’re not wearing masks indoors then it’s really likely that there could be easy spread of COVID in that room,” Goodman said.

TJHD recommends you hold off on traditional gatherings.

“We’re encouraging people to get creative this year to host their Thanksgiving outdoors if they can have separate tables for different family members and households and to make sure that they’re being as safe as possible. COVID is still spreading in our communities and unfortunately it’s not going away just yet,” Goodman said.

The Thomas Jefferson Health District will be hosting drive-thru coronavirus testing sites the week before Thanksgiving and afterwards to prevent large community outbreaks.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Police warn of phone scammers pretending to be with VSP

Updated: moments ago
Virginia State Police are warning residents of a common phone scam that is making its rounds again.

State

Del. Rob Bell reflects on eventful 59-day General Assembly Special Session

Updated: 13 minutes ago
After 59 days, one day longer than this year’s regular session in January, Virginia’s General Assembly has adjourned once again. The session tackled everything from COVID-19 relief to criminal justice reform, in a gathering held almost entirely online.

News

Riverheads football among state's best programs

Updated: 1 hours ago
Riverheads football among state's best programs

News

Fornadel focused on winning at JMU

Updated: 1 hours ago
Fornadel focused on winning at JMU

Latest News

Local

SHD prepares for possible increase in holiday travelers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Simone McKenny
Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport is doing all they can to prepare for a possible increase in travelers.

Local

Multiple signs reported stolen in Augusta County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Church
Since August, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said there have been about 21 reports of stolen signs.

Local

Augusta County receives $600K for substance abuse program

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Patrick Huddleston, NBC29
Augusta County will receive $600,000 of federal funding from the U.S. Department of Justice to support the Litter Control program, which is designed to help low-level substance abusers.

Local

VSP: At least one injured in two-vehicle crash in Augusta Co.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Augusta County early Thursday evening.

Local

Credit scores are up despite pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Church
Despite being in the middle of a pandemic, local banks are reporting their clients are doing well overall, many of them buying homes and cars.

Local

Staunton mourns the loss of mentor, teacher coach, Alphonso Hamilton

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Simone McKenny
“People just flocked to him, all over,” said Staunton City School Board chair Kenneth Venable. “He was always ready, he never says no.”