VDH adds new ‘outbreaks in educational settings’ dashboard

Seats are empty in a middle school science classroom while students continue studies online.
Seats are empty in a middle school science classroom while students continue studies online.(KTUU)
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health announced an additional dashboard that shows the number of outbreaks in educational settings in Virginia.

The educational settings dashboard includes a list of outbreaks in Kindergarten-12th Grade Schools (public and private) by school name with associated case numbers and deaths.

“By providing additional information on where outbreaks are occurring we hope to provide a broader picture of the impact of COVID-19 and help communities decide where to place resources to prevent and control outbreaks,” M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A., Virginia State Health Commissioner, said. “Given the changing nature of the pandemic, we felt providing these data at this time poses no risk to public health investigations or to compromising patient anonymity.”

It also shows current and previous outbreaks of COVID-19 in specific schools in Virginia.

The dashboard will help schools measure the extent to which the COVID-19 virus is spreading in their localities and guide possible responses to mitigate that spread.

Outbreaks on this dashboard represent discrete outbreaks occurring at schools. Only cases associated with outbreaks are displayed and not the total number of cases that are students or staff but unrelated to the outbreak.

Only the outbreaks where transmission occurred at the school or school-sponsored events are included.

You can view the dashboard here.

For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, click here.

Latest News

Back To School

Peter Muhlenberg Middle School to return to hybrid learning on Monday

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Peter Muhlenberg Middle School will return to a hybrid learning model on Monday, Oct. 26.

News

Harrisonburg school board discusses walk zone plans

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:17 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
Harrisonburg school leaders are working on safe ways for students to get to school when they go back to in-person learning.

Back To School

Harrisonburg School Board to discuss Walk-Zone routes

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT
|
By John Hood
Tuesday night, the Harrisonburg School Board will meet to talk about an alternative for the school division when more students are physically able to return back to class.

Back To School

Shenandoah County Public Schools reports several COVID-19 cases involving students, staff

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT
|
By John Hood
Since transitioning to a hybrid model for students last week, Shenandoah County Public Schools has reported 13 active COVID-19 cases in the school division between teachers and students.

Latest News

State

More Virginia colleges scrap traditional spring break

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 2:51 PM EDT
|
By Anya Sczerzenie, Capital News Service
A growing number ofVirginia colleges are announcing that spring break will be canceled or modified in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Back To School

Peter Muhlenberg Middle School moves to entirely virtual learning for remainder of the week

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 2:05 PM EDT
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Shenandoah County Public Schools Board announced on Twitter that Peter Muhlenberg Middle School will move to entirely virtual learning for at least the remainder of the week, effective Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Local

Shenandoah County Public Schools report COVID-19 cases through online dashboard

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 1:37 PM EDT
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Shenandoah County Public Schools' online COVID-19 dashboard reports a total of six active COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Virginia Schools

Rockingham County Public Schools to start hybrid model next month

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT
|
By John Hood
Starting next month more students will return physically to class in Rockingham County Public Schools as the school division returns to its hybrid model plan.

Back To School

Waynesboro Kindergarteners to return to in-person learning Oct. 19

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT
|
By Chelsea Church
Kindergarteners in Waynesboro will soon have the opportunity to be back in the classroom, five days a week, starting Monday, Oct. 19.

Local

Shenandoah County Public Schools welcomes students back to school in hybrid-learning model

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:48 PM EDT
|
By John Hood
On Monday, almost half the number of students in Shenandoah County returned back to class under the school division’s hybrid-learning model.