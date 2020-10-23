VDH adds new ‘outbreaks in educational settings’ dashboard

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health announced an additional dashboard that shows the number of outbreaks in educational settings in Virginia.

The educational settings dashboard includes a list of outbreaks in Kindergarten-12th Grade Schools (public and private) by school name with associated case numbers and deaths.

“By providing additional information on where outbreaks are occurring we hope to provide a broader picture of the impact of COVID-19 and help communities decide where to place resources to prevent and control outbreaks,” M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A., Virginia State Health Commissioner, said. “Given the changing nature of the pandemic, we felt providing these data at this time poses no risk to public health investigations or to compromising patient anonymity.”

It also shows current and previous outbreaks of COVID-19 in specific schools in Virginia.

The dashboard will help schools measure the extent to which the COVID-19 virus is spreading in their localities and guide possible responses to mitigate that spread.

Outbreaks on this dashboard represent discrete outbreaks occurring at schools. Only cases associated with outbreaks are displayed and not the total number of cases that are students or staff but unrelated to the outbreak.

Only the outbreaks where transmission occurred at the school or school-sponsored events are included.

