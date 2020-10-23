Advertisement

Your Local Election Guide 2020

Photo: WHSV
Photo: WHSV(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As Election Day approaches, WHSV is providing residents of the Shenandoah Valley the latest information on local races and candidates.

Local Candidate Information

Va. 6th Congressional District

Ben Cline, (R) seeking re-election to Va. 6th Congressional District

Nicholas Betts, (D) candidate for Va. 6th Congressional District

Harrisonburg City Council

Deanna Reed, candidate for Harrisonburg City Council

Charles Hendricks, candidate for Harrisonburg City Council

Dr. Kathleen Kelley, candidate for Harrisonburg City Council

George Hirschmann, candidate for Harrisonburg City Council

Laura Dent, candidate for Harrisonburg City Council

Local Election Coverage

Harrisonburg City Council candidates to participate in Oct. 21 forum

Voting in the Shenandoah Valley

MBU professor discusses redistricting commission referendum on 2020 ballot

200+ Harrisonburg voters register during extension deadline

Voters should expect a delay in final election results

Many Virginians take advantage of early voting

Politics

Multiple signs reported stolen in Augusta County

Sen. Tim Kaine discusses what’s at stake in Affordable Care Act hearing

Harrisonburg registrar explains common mistakes on mail-in ballots

JMU assistant professor reacts to Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate

Latest News

Local

Multiple signs reported stolen in Augusta County

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Church
Since August, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said there have been about 21 reports of stolen signs.

Politics

Sen. Tim Kaine discusses what’s at stake in Affordable Care Act hearing

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT
|
By Chelsea Church
In a press conference, Kaine said he will not be supporting what he calls an "illegitimate process."

Politics

Voters should expect a delay in final election results

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT
|
By Courtney Guiry
“Election night will be an unofficial count, but it’ll be everything we’ve received up to that point,” Harrisonburg’s Director of Elections Mark Finks says.

Politics

200+ Harrisonburg voters register during extension deadline

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT
|
By Cayley Urenko
The city is still waiting on some mail-in registrations, but as of Friday, the city's director of elections said Harrisonburg has just over 26,000 registered voters.

Latest News

Politics

MBU professor discusses redistricting commission referendum on 2020 ballot

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT
|
By Chelsea Church
Virginians have the opportunity to have a say in the way districts are drawn in the state by voting on a referendum on the 2020 ballot.

Politics

Virginia voter registration portal restored after fiber cut caused outage

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:26 AM EDT
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
According to The Virginia Information Technology Agency, a fiber cut caused the voter registration portal to experience an outage.

Politics

JMU assistant professor reacts to Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
Wednesday was the first and only vice presidential debate for the upcoming election between Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence.

Politics

Luray political candidates attend forum to discuss goals

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT
|
By John Hood
Local candidates on the ballot this election day will meet at the W. Luray Recreation Center to better inform the community on what they hope to do for the future of Luray.

Politics

The deadline to register to vote in Virginia is Tuesday, Oct. 13

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:56 AM EDT
|
By Courtney Guiry
If you have not registered yet, you have until Tuesday, and can do so by filling out an application online or in person at the Harrisonburg City Hall.

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."