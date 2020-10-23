Your Local Election Guide 2020

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As Election Day approaches, WHSV is providing residents of the Shenandoah Valley the latest information on local races and candidates.

Local Candidate Information

Va. 6th Congressional District

Ben Cline, (R) seeking re-election to Va. 6th Congressional District

Nicholas Betts, (D) candidate for Va. 6th Congressional District

Harrisonburg City Council

Deanna Reed, candidate for Harrisonburg City Council

Charles Hendricks, candidate for Harrisonburg City Council

Dr. Kathleen Kelley, candidate for Harrisonburg City Council

George Hirschmann, candidate for Harrisonburg City Council

Laura Dent, candidate for Harrisonburg City Council

