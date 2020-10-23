Your Local Election Guide 2020
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As Election Day approaches, WHSV is providing residents of the Shenandoah Valley the latest information on local races and candidates.
Local Candidate Information
Va. 6th Congressional District
Ben Cline, (R) seeking re-election to Va. 6th Congressional District
Nicholas Betts, (D) candidate for Va. 6th Congressional District
Harrisonburg City Council
Deanna Reed, candidate for Harrisonburg City Council
Charles Hendricks, candidate for Harrisonburg City Council
Dr. Kathleen Kelley, candidate for Harrisonburg City Council
George Hirschmann, candidate for Harrisonburg City Council
Laura Dent, candidate for Harrisonburg City Council
