First Alert Forecast: Pattern change this weekend

(WHSV) - Warm weather will continue through the first part of Saturday as a cold front will finally pass through our area and bringing chilly temperatures for Sunday.

SATURDAY: A cold front will cross the area in the afternoon. The front will trigger a few isolated showers, especially in the afternoon and evening. Not a washout. With some sunshine, temperatures will rise into the mid 70s in the early afternoon. Scattered showers overnight, lows in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: A cloudy, cool, and crisp start with a few showers, temperatures rising into the 50s. Staying cloudy for the rest of the day with a few showers continuing to be possible. Temperatures will only reach the low to mid 50s. A cool day. Lows in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: Another cool and crisp start with morning temperatures rising into the 50s. Partly cloudy, breezy, and warm. Highs in the low 70s. A comfortable day. Lows in the low 50s.

TUESDAY: A comfortable morning with temperatures in the 50s. Cloudy and mild with a few showers possible throughout the day due to an approaching cold front. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A cool and crisp morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Mostly cloudy and pleasant for the day, highs in the upper 60s in the afternoon. A stray shower cannot be ruled out. Lows in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Another cool and crisp start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Cloudy throughout the day with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Overnight lows in the mid 40s.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.