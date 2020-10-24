Advertisement

Last West Virginia county approves cannabis dispensaries

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s lone holdout in taking action on cannabis dispensary permits has approved 20 of 21 proposals.

The Dominion Post reports The Monongalia County Board of Health approved the permits Thursday after coming under pressure to get them turned over to the West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis.

That office will ultimately select up to 100 dispensary locations statewide. Currently state law requires dispensaries to be at least 1,000 feet way from a school or daycare facility.

Some of the locations that were approved Thursday could fall afoul of stricter county regulation that are currently in the works.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Prosecutor rules out charges against officers in shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Virginia city’s top prosecutor has ruled out criminal charges against four police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a suspect in two killings.

State

Woman gets prison for hanging, killing ex-boyfriend’s puppy

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Virginia woman has been sentenced to two years in prison for killing an ex-boyfriend’s pit bull puppy by hanging it from a tree with an extension cord.

State

West Virginia Democrats file complaint over PAC disclosures

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The West Virginia Democratic House Legislative Committee and the West Virginia Democratic Party have filed an elections complaint against a group that is spending money on attack ads but has not filed campaign finance disclosures.

State

Fake psychologist who treated dozens gets 11 years in prison

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge in Virginia has sentenced a woman to 11 years in prison for pretending to be a psychologist and treating more than 100 patients.

State

After 200 years, Virginia to let judges decide sentences

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
For the first time in more than 200 years, criminal defendants in Virginia will have the option to be sentenced by judges instead of juries.

Latest News

State

Health experts learn new details about how coronavirus is spread

Updated: 2 hours ago
There are new developments in just how the coronavirus is passed from person-to-person, with health experts saying new information seems to be coming in by the minute.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,088 on Saturday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
As of Saturday, October 24, Virginia has had 172,372 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 8: Beyond The Huddle - Jaquante Scott (Staunton)

Updated: 17 hours ago
EndZone 2020 - Week 8: Beyond The Huddle - Jaquante Scott (Staunton)

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 8: Stuarts Draft makes history with state semifinal win in 2019

Updated: 17 hours ago
EndZone 2020 - Week 8: Stuarts Draft makes history with state semifinal win in 2019

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 8: Spring 2021 Preview - Stonewall Jackson

Updated: 17 hours ago
EndZone 2020 - Week 8: Spring 2021 Preview - Stonewall Jackson