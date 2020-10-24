Advertisement

US Navy: 2 onboard training plane killed in Alabama crash

The crash occurred southeast of Mobile, near the city of Foley and the town of Magnolia Springs.
The crash occurred southeast of Mobile, near the city of Foley and the town of Magnolia Springs.(WPMI via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLEY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a U.S. Navy training plane traveling from Florida has crashed in an Alabama residential neighborhood near the Gulf Coast, killing both people in the plane.

Navy spokesman Zach Harrell says both people in the T-6B Texan II training plane died Friday.

No injuries were reported on the ground. Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby told news outlets that responders encountered and extinguished a “large volume of fire” that had engulfed a home and cars.

The crash occurred near the city of Foley and the town of Magnolia Springs.

A Navy spokeswoman says the plane had flown out of Naval Air Station Whiting Field, about 30 miles northeast of Pensacola.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

“Pink Bucket Sale” at local hardware stores benefits breast cancer research

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
People can find the pink buckets at Ace Hardware and Rockingham Cooperative locations in Harrisonburg, Bridgewater, Monterey, and Waynesboro, and Timberville.

National

Arnold Schwarzenegger feels ‘fantastic’ after heart surgery

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The 73-year-old “Terminator” actor and former California governor said on social media Friday that he had a new aortic valve implanted in his heart.

National

Asteroid samples escaping from jammed NASA spacecraft

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A NASA spacecraft is stuffed with so much asteroid rubble from this week’s grab that it’s jammed open and precious particles are drifting away in space, scientists said Friday.

National

First ‘murder hornet’ nest in US discovered in Washington state

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The world’s largest hornet at 2 inches long, the invasive insects can decimate entire hives of honeybees and deliver painful stings to people.

Latest News

News

Evening weather 10-23-2020

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

Battleground postal delays persist with mail voting underway

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The delays are a worrisome sign for voters who still have not returned their absentee ballots.

News

JMU announces spring break plans, changes to academic calendar

Updated: 3 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — James Madison University released its spring break plans on Friday, as well as other changes to the spring semester. According to JMU’s website, the spring semester will begin one week later than originally planned on Tuesday, Jan. 19. University offices will open on Monday, Jan. 4. JMU said there will not be a week-long spring break in March. Instead, there will be two days within the semester where classes will not meet, but university offices will remain open. These dates are Wednesday, Feb. 17, and Thursday, April 8. The university will also be closed as originally planned on Friday, March 12. Classes will not meet and university offices will be closed on this date. According to JMU, the changes to spring break will curb travel as recommended by medical professionals. The semester will end as planned with classes ending on April 29 and final exams scheduled for April 30 through May 6. Spring commencement remains scheduled from May 6 to May 8. To view the full list of changes and JMU’s academic calendar, click here.

News

Hauntings with Hood: Strasburg Hotel

Updated: 3 hours ago
Every other year, the Strasburg Virginia Heritage Association puts together a ghost tour to tell the paranormal stories of the town. But this year, you can take the tour through an app. Tim Taylor with the heritage association said through the izi.TRAVEL app, guests can stop at 10 stops, all within a block of each other, that have had paranormal happenings. The app has a full story and a video for some locations on tales of objects being moved or sightings of apparitions “I was totally surprised how many people had these stories about, you know, where they saw apparitions or they experienced something, and I thought it was pretty cool,” Taylor said. One of those stories is of the Balzer Huber House, where a previous owner described smelling the scent of a lit cigar in the old log cabin home. In the story, the owner described seeing his dogs also bark into thin air, but thought nothing of it, and found objects in his home that had moved around when he was away. “All of a sudden, his dogs started barking one day and he went ahead and went to the foyer," Taylor said. "When he looked at the steps, he could see at the top of the steps a woman in antebellum clothing, and she had no head.” Taylor said the owner also described seeing a headless man and child in months to follow. The historical society believes it may be a couple who were married with different social statuses and are buried in the town. Another stop will take you to the Strasburg Hotel, the former hospital that turned into a hotel in 1915. Taylor said many locals know the story of haunted room 210. The legend says a hotel worker came face to face with a woman in white. “The worker said she saw a woman in a white dress and she was very faint looking, but she could definitely make out it was a woman," Taylor said. "So she started to approach her and she was going to say something to her, but the women just walked and then walked through the wall.” Taylor said workers have also seen the ghost of a man in room 310 on the same side of the hotel. If you walk down on the tour a little farther, you’ll also find Taylor’s home as a location on the ghost walk. He said he hasn’t heard much paranormal activity in his home, but he said it looks the part. Each Halloween, Taylor decorates his home to add on to the Scooby-Doo haunted house look, but he also waits to see the ghost of the original homeowner, who died on Halloween night in the home in 1898. “My family thought if anything was going to happen we might see Mrs. Cobb," Taylor said. “She was a spangler, we thought we might see her walking around the house or something, nothing was seen so far, but again it’s never too late, I guess.” The Strasburg Ghost Walking Tour will stay up on the app for the next couple of weeks. Taylor said it is free this year and students from Strasburg High School and staff have also helped put the tour together. Check out last week’s Hauntings with Hood where we discover paranormal stories in downtown Harrisonburg.

News

I-81 Advisory Committee discusses improvement program for corridor

Updated: 3 hours ago
In early March, there was a significant decrease in travel following the start of the pandemic. Then in April, things started to pick up again, though not quite the same traffic we were seeing this time last year. Passenger travel dipped and is now making its way it back up. Meanwhile, trucks returned to normal volumes and actually began to exceed numbers from 2019. As for projects to improve I-81, there are currently 56 projects on the table. Sixteen of them are not scheduled to begin until sometime between 2023 and 2025. Another 32 projects are in the design phase. Eight of the total projects are completed. Some of those future projects include curve improvements, more camera coverage and an expansion of the safety service patrol. Other items discussed in the meeting include how rail services are decongesting the corridor and possibly new bus routes through the Virginia Breeze program. Laura Farmer is the chief financial officer of the Virginia Department of Transportation. She said one of the biggest changes in funding is the authorization of debt with an aggregate principal amount of one billion dollars. “I-81 will receive dedicated regional field tax revenues and an allocation from the interstate program. Both of those components are available for the I-81 corridor improvements,” Farmer explained during her presentation. Virginia Delegate Tony Wilt is on the voting committee for the program, and he said he is happy with Friday’s report. “It was very encouraging that the funding is not last actually a little ahead of projections,” Wilt explained. More information on the I-81 improvement plan can be found here. A link to Friday’s meeting can be found here.

National

Website tracks every broken McDonald’s ice cream machine in America

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The U.S. map has green dots for the stores where a soft serve is currently working and red dots where they're not.