“Pink Bucket Sale” at local hardware stores benefits breast cancer research

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A number of hardware stores across the Valley are raising money for breast cancer research and support programs through their “Pink Bucket Sale.”

People can find the pink buckets at Ace Hardware and Rockingham Cooperative locations in Harrisonburg, Bridgewater, Monterey, and Waynesboro, and Timberville.

Donate $5, get a pink bucket and the stores will take 20 percent off almost anything you can fit inside the bucket. Dustin Wilkins, the assistant manager at the Rocking R Ace Hardware said some exclusions do apply.

100 percent of pink bucket sales go toward the Real Men Wear Pink Campaign of the Rocking R store manager, Bill Freeman.

“[Freeman] is basically wearing pink every day of the month raising awareness for breast cancer,” Wilkins said.

Real Men Wear Pink is a fundraising campaign that benefits the American Cancer Society.

Across the five participating locations, over $2,200 has been raised so far.

People can participate in the sale until Oct. 24.

