Advertisement

“Pink Bucket Sale” at local hardware stores benefits breast cancer research

People can find the pink buckets at Ace Hardware and Rockingham Cooperative locations in Harrisonburg, Bridgewater, Monterey, and Waynesboro, and Timberville.
People can find the pink buckets at Ace Hardware and Rockingham Cooperative locations in Harrisonburg, Bridgewater, Monterey, and Waynesboro, and Timberville.(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A number of hardware stores across the Valley are raising money for breast cancer research and support programs through their “Pink Bucket Sale.”

People can find the pink buckets at Ace Hardware and Rockingham Cooperative locations in Harrisonburg, Bridgewater, Monterey, and Waynesboro, and Timberville.

Donate $5, get a pink bucket and the stores will take 20 percent off almost anything you can fit inside the bucket. Dustin Wilkins, the assistant manager at the Rocking R Ace Hardware said some exclusions do apply.

100 percent of pink bucket sales go toward the Real Men Wear Pink Campaign of the Rocking R store manager, Bill Freeman.

“[Freeman] is basically wearing pink every day of the month raising awareness for breast cancer,” Wilkins said.

Real Men Wear Pink is a fundraising campaign that benefits the American Cancer Society.

Across the five participating locations, over $2,200 has been raised so far.

People can participate in the sale until Oct. 24.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Evening weather 10-23-2020

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

JMU announces spring break plans, changes to academic calendar

Updated: 3 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — James Madison University released its spring break plans on Friday, as well as other changes to the spring semester. According to JMU’s website, the spring semester will begin one week later than originally planned on Tuesday, Jan. 19. University offices will open on Monday, Jan. 4. JMU said there will not be a week-long spring break in March. Instead, there will be two days within the semester where classes will not meet, but university offices will remain open. These dates are Wednesday, Feb. 17, and Thursday, April 8. The university will also be closed as originally planned on Friday, March 12. Classes will not meet and university offices will be closed on this date. According to JMU, the changes to spring break will curb travel as recommended by medical professionals. The semester will end as planned with classes ending on April 29 and final exams scheduled for April 30 through May 6. Spring commencement remains scheduled from May 6 to May 8. To view the full list of changes and JMU’s academic calendar, click here.

News

Hauntings with Hood: Strasburg Hotel

Updated: 3 hours ago
Every other year, the Strasburg Virginia Heritage Association puts together a ghost tour to tell the paranormal stories of the town. But this year, you can take the tour through an app. Tim Taylor with the heritage association said through the izi.TRAVEL app, guests can stop at 10 stops, all within a block of each other, that have had paranormal happenings. The app has a full story and a video for some locations on tales of objects being moved or sightings of apparitions “I was totally surprised how many people had these stories about, you know, where they saw apparitions or they experienced something, and I thought it was pretty cool,” Taylor said. One of those stories is of the Balzer Huber House, where a previous owner described smelling the scent of a lit cigar in the old log cabin home. In the story, the owner described seeing his dogs also bark into thin air, but thought nothing of it, and found objects in his home that had moved around when he was away. “All of a sudden, his dogs started barking one day and he went ahead and went to the foyer," Taylor said. "When he looked at the steps, he could see at the top of the steps a woman in antebellum clothing, and she had no head.” Taylor said the owner also described seeing a headless man and child in months to follow. The historical society believes it may be a couple who were married with different social statuses and are buried in the town. Another stop will take you to the Strasburg Hotel, the former hospital that turned into a hotel in 1915. Taylor said many locals know the story of haunted room 210. The legend says a hotel worker came face to face with a woman in white. “The worker said she saw a woman in a white dress and she was very faint looking, but she could definitely make out it was a woman," Taylor said. "So she started to approach her and she was going to say something to her, but the women just walked and then walked through the wall.” Taylor said workers have also seen the ghost of a man in room 310 on the same side of the hotel. If you walk down on the tour a little farther, you’ll also find Taylor’s home as a location on the ghost walk. He said he hasn’t heard much paranormal activity in his home, but he said it looks the part. Each Halloween, Taylor decorates his home to add on to the Scooby-Doo haunted house look, but he also waits to see the ghost of the original homeowner, who died on Halloween night in the home in 1898. “My family thought if anything was going to happen we might see Mrs. Cobb," Taylor said. “She was a spangler, we thought we might see her walking around the house or something, nothing was seen so far, but again it’s never too late, I guess.” The Strasburg Ghost Walking Tour will stay up on the app for the next couple of weeks. Taylor said it is free this year and students from Strasburg High School and staff have also helped put the tour together. Check out last week’s Hauntings with Hood where we discover paranormal stories in downtown Harrisonburg.

News

I-81 Advisory Committee discusses improvement program for corridor

Updated: 3 hours ago
In early March, there was a significant decrease in travel following the start of the pandemic. Then in April, things started to pick up again, though not quite the same traffic we were seeing this time last year. Passenger travel dipped and is now making its way it back up. Meanwhile, trucks returned to normal volumes and actually began to exceed numbers from 2019. As for projects to improve I-81, there are currently 56 projects on the table. Sixteen of them are not scheduled to begin until sometime between 2023 and 2025. Another 32 projects are in the design phase. Eight of the total projects are completed. Some of those future projects include curve improvements, more camera coverage and an expansion of the safety service patrol. Other items discussed in the meeting include how rail services are decongesting the corridor and possibly new bus routes through the Virginia Breeze program. Laura Farmer is the chief financial officer of the Virginia Department of Transportation. She said one of the biggest changes in funding is the authorization of debt with an aggregate principal amount of one billion dollars. “I-81 will receive dedicated regional field tax revenues and an allocation from the interstate program. Both of those components are available for the I-81 corridor improvements,” Farmer explained during her presentation. Virginia Delegate Tony Wilt is on the voting committee for the program, and he said he is happy with Friday’s report. “It was very encouraging that the funding is not last actually a little ahead of projections,” Wilt explained. More information on the I-81 improvement plan can be found here. A link to Friday’s meeting can be found here.

Latest News

News

JMU political science professor reacts to final presidential debate

Updated: 3 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Thursday night was the final presidential debate before election day, and it was drastically different than the first. JMU Political Science Professor Bob Roberts says that this time around, President Trump did the same thing but in a different style, and that Biden took a less cautious approach and attacked Trump more, putting Trump on the defensive. “Obviously Trump took a lot of grief for how he behaved the first one, so they weren’t going to do the second one the same way," Roberts said. "However, I thought they anticipated that Biden would be acting the same way he did the first one and he completely changed his style the second one. So I think they were caught off guard.” Roberts says both candidates showed more restraint and were able to get their points across on different issues. He says President Trump did not moderate any of his stances. Roberts thinks the most dramatic position the president took was how he would handle COVID-19. “He’s willing to accept a large number of many more dead people," Roberts said. "Biden was saying I’m not. Okay? And Trump is saying we can’t in a sense sacrifice the entire economy, and throw us into a depression theoretically.” With the election being less than two weeks away, Roberts says this debate has little impact on who people will vote for and points out that many have already voted. He also says if poll numbers continue the way they are, there would be a record turnout of voters.

News

Staunton City Schools asking for input from parents on which learning model they prefer

Updated: 3 hours ago
Staunton City Schools is looking for online responses from parents on which learning model they prefer for their student(s). Staunton City Schools is planning ahead after starting the year in an all-virtual format. They plan to move forward with a blended model for next semester. Stephanie Haskins is the superintendent of instruction for SCS. She said the most important thing is to continue to provide high-level instruction and support for students. “We have learned a lot of different strategies that will carry us and platforms that will carry us, as we go into the second semester. That will be a positive,” Haskins said. This survey will provide insight for SCS about which students prefer virtual or hybrid models. SCS plans to offer both next semester but would like to plan ahead for what is to come. Haskins said operating in an all-virtual format this semester has taught them a lot about how to move forward. “One of the things that we have heard a lot from other divisions is that when students are going in a blended model the groups are so much smaller and so the pace that teachers are able to move in terms of instruction, is actually a lot faster and supports students a lot better,” Haskins explaineThe survey can be found by clicking here. SCS is asking all parents to participate and submit their response by October 30.

Back To School

Staunton City Schools asking for input from parents on which learning model they prefer

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Simone McKenny
SCS is asking all parents to participate and submit their response by October 30.

News

JMU professor addresses why students hide cameras on Zoom

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Caitlin Piemme
Students and professors at James Madison University are still getting used to attending class by logging in, and some students who show up to class choose not to show their screens.

Local

Musicians invited to audition for Grand Illuminations 2020 Holiday Concert

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Holmes, NBC29
Musical performers can now audition for the Grand Illuminations 2020 Holiday Concert.

Local

Hunters for the Hungry accepting donations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Patrick Huddleston, NBC29
As demand for food assistance rises due to COVID-19, Hunters for the Hungry is getting ready to help more people in need.