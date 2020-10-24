Staunton man taken into custody after 8-hour standoff with police

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Police responded to the 2500 block of Bath St. around 7:15 Friday night. Witnesses reported a male armed with a gun threatened violence to a group of people on Miller St.

Upon police’s arrival, he had also threatened police officers with violence. With the assistance of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and Charlottesville Police Department, Douglas B. Truslow, 57, of Staunton was taken into custody without further incident at around 3:24 a.m. on Saturday.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident. The Staunton Police Department would like to thank the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and Charlottesville Police Department for their assistance in resolving this situation peacefully.

Truslow was charged with brandishing a firearm and communicating a written threat of death or bodily injury. He was released by the state magistrate on an unsecured bond.

