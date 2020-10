HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football teams in the Shenandoah Valley are preparing for a season in the spring of 2021.

VHSL Football Schedule - 2021 Spring Season (WHSV-area teams)

Monday, February 22

Clarke County at East Rockingham - 6 p.m.

Page County at Strasburg - 7 p.m.

Luray at Madison County - 7 p.m.

Warren County at Central - 7 p.m.

Friday, February 26

William Fleming at Harrisonburg - 7 p.m.

Broadway at Stuarts Draft - 7 p.m.

Spotswood at William Byrd - 7 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Rockbridge County - 7 p.m.

Staunton at Turner Ashby - 7 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Waynesboro - 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 27

Manassas Park at Central - 7 p.m.

Page County at Luray - 1 p.m.

East Rockingham at Stonewall Jackson - 1 p.m.

Tazewell at Riverheads - 1 p.m.

Bath County at Buffalo Gap - 1 p.m.

Friday, March 5

Turner Ashby at Broadway - 7 p.m.

Waynesboro at Harrisonburg - 7 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Spotswood - 7 p.m.

Strasburg at East Rockingham - 7 p.m.

Stonewall Jackson at Madison County - 7 p.m.

Luray at Clarke County - 7 p.m.

Staunton at Fort Defiance - 7 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Riverheads - 7 p.m.

Stuarts Draft at Buffalo Gap - 7 p.m.

Central at Brentsville - 7 p.m.

Friday, March 12

Spotswood at Turner Ashby - 7 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Broadway - 7 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Waynesboro - 7 p.m.

East Rockingham at Page County - 7 p.m.

Madison County at Strasburg - 7 p.m.

Clarke County at Stonewall Jackson - 7 p.m.

Riverheads at Fort Defiance - 7 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Stuarts Draft - 7 p.m.

Buffalo Gap at Staunton - 7 p.m.

Central at Skyline - 7 p.m.

Friday, March 19

Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg - 7 p.m.

Broadway at Rockbridge County - 7 p.m.

Spotswood at Waynesboro - 7 p.m.

Strasburg at Clarke County - 7 p.m.

Stonewall Jackson at Luray - 7 p.m.

Madison County at Page County - 7 p.m.

Stuarts Draft at Fort Defiance - 7 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Buffalo Gap - 7 p.m.

Riverheads at Staunton - 7 p.m.

George Mason at Central - 7 p.m.

Friday, March 26

Turner Ashby at Waynesboro - 7 p.m.

Broadway at Spotswood - 7 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Rockbridge County - 7 p.m.

Stonewall Jackson at Strasburg - 7 p.m.

Clarke County at Page County - 7 p.m.

Luray at East Rockingham - 7 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Wilson Memorial - 7 p.m.

Stuarts Draft at Staunton - 7 p.m.

Buffalo Gap at Riverheads - 7 p.m.

Central at William Monroe - 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 1

Rockbridge County at Turner Ashby - 7 p.m.

Waynesboro at Broadway - 7 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Spotswood - 7 p.m.

Page County at Stonewall Jackson - 7 p.m.

East Rockingham at Madison County - 7 p.m.

Strasburg at Luray - 7 p.m.

Staunton at Wilson Memorial - 7 p.m.

Stuarts Draft at Riverheads - 7 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Buffalo Gap - 7 p.m. (Friday, April 2)

Team Schedules - 2021 Spring Season (WHSV-area teams)

Harrisonburg

February 26 vs. William Fleming - 7 p.m.

March 5 vs. Waynesboro - 7 p.m.

March 12 at Broadway - 7 p.m.

March 19 vs. Turner Ashby - 7 p.m.

March 16 - at Rockbridge County - 7 p.m.

April 1 - at Spotswood - 7 p.m.

Broadway

February 26 at Stuarts Draft - 7 p.m.

March 5 - vs. Turner Ashby - 7 p.m.

March 12 vs. Harrisonburg - 7 p.m.

March 19 - at Rockbridge County - 7 p.m.

March 26 - at Spotswood - 7 p.m.

April 1 - vs. Waynesboro - 7 p.m.

Turner Ashby

February 26 vs. Staunton - 7 p.m.

March 5 at Broadway - 7 p.m.

March 12 vs. Spotswood - 7 p.m.

March 19 at Harrisonburg - 7 p.m.

March 26 at Waynesboro - 8 p.m.

April 1 vs. Rockbridge County - 7 p.m.

Spotswood

February 26 at William Byrd - 7 p.m.

March 5 vs. Rockbridge County - 7 p.m.

March 12 at Turner Ashby - 7 p.m.

March 19 at Waynesboro - 7 p.m.

March 26 vs. Broadway - 7 p.m.

April 1 vs. Harrisonburg - 7 p.m.

Waynesboro

February 26 vs. Wilson Memorial - 7 p.m.

March 5 at Harrisonburg - 7 p.m.

March 12 vs. Rockbridge County - 7 p.m.

March 19 vs. Spotswood - 7 p.m.

March 26 vs. Turner Ashby - 7 p.m.

April 1 at Broadway - 7 p.m.

East Rockingham

February 22 vs. Clarke County - 6 p.m.

February 27 at Stonewall Jackson - 7 p.m.

March 5 vs. Strasburg - 7 p.m.

March 12 at Page County - 7 p.m.

March 26 vs. Luray - 7 p.m.

April 1 at Madison County - 7 p.m.

Luray

February 22 at Madison County - 7 p.m.

February 27 vs. Page County - 1 p.m.

March 5 at Clarke County - 7 p.m.

March 19 vs. Stonewall Jackson - 7 p.m.

March 26 at East Rockingham - 7 p.m.

April 1 vs. Strasburg - 7 p.m.

Page County

February 22 at Strasburg - 7 p.m.

February 27 at Luray - 1 p.m.

March 12 vs. East Rockingham - 7 p.m.

March 19 vs. Madison County - 7 p.m.

March 26 vs. Clarke County - 7 p.m.

April 1 at Stonewall Jackson - 7 p.m.

Strasburg

February 22 vs. Strasburg - 7 p.m.

March 5 at East Rockingham - 7 p.m.

March 12 vs. Madison County - 7 p.m.

March 19 at Clarke County - 7 p.m.

March 26 vs. Stonewall Jackson - 7 p.m.

April 1 at Luray - 7 p.m.

Stonewall Jackson

February 27 vs. East Rockingham - 1 p.m.

March 5 at Madison County - 7 p.m.

March 12 vs. Clarke County - 7 p.m.

March 19 at Luray - 7 p.m.

March 26 at Strasburg - 7 p.m.

April 1 vs. Page County - 7 p.m.

Central

February 22 vs. Warren County - 7 p.m.

February 27 vs. Manassas Park - 7 p.m.

March 5 at Brentsville - 7 p.m.

March 12 at Skyline - 7 p.m.

March 19 vs. George Mason - 7 p.m.

March 26 at William Monroe - 7 p.m.

Fort Defiance

February 26 at Rockbridge County - 7 p.m.

March 5 vs. Staunton - 7 p.m.

March 12 vs. Riverheads - 7 p.m.

March 19 vs. Stuarts Draft - 7 p.m.

March 26 at Wilson Memorial - 7 p.m.

April 2 at Buffalo Gap - 7 p.m.

Buffalo Gap

February 27 vs. Bath County - 1 p.m.

March 5 at Stuarts Draft - 7 p.m.

March 12 at Staunton - 7 p.m.

March 19 vs. Wilson Memorial - 7 p.m.

March 26 at Riverheads - 7 p.m.

April 2 vs. Fort Defiance - 7 p.m.

Riverheads

February 27 vs. Tazewell - 1 p.m.

March 5 vs. Wilson Memorial - 7 p.m.

March 12 at Fort Defiance - 7 p.m.

March 19 at Staunton - 7 p.m.

March 26 vs. Buffalo Gap - 7 p.m.

April 1 vs. Stuarts Draft - 7 p.m.

Staunton

February 26 at Turner Ashby - 7 p.m.

March 5 at Fort Defiance - 7 p.m.

March 12 vs. Buffalo Gap - 7 p.m.

March 19 vs. Riverheads - 7 p.m.

March 26 vs. Stuarts Draft - 7 p.m.

April 1 at Wilson Memorial - 7 p.m.

Stuarts Draft

February 26 vs. Broadway - 7 p.m.

March 5 vs. Buffalo Gap - 7 p.m.

March 12 vs. Wilson Memorial - 7 p.m.

March 19 at Fort Defiance - 7 p.m.

March 26 at Staunton - 7 p.m.

April 1 at Riverheads - 7 p.m.

Wilson Memorial

February 26 at Waynesboro - 7 p.m.

March 5 at Riverheads - 7 p.m.

March 12 at Stuarts Draft - 7 p.m.

March 19 at Buffalo Gap - 7 p.m.

March 16 vs. Fort Defiance - 7 p.m.

April 1 vs. Staunton - 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.