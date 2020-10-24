West Virginia Democrats file complaint over PAC disclosures

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Democratic House Legislative Committee and the West Virginia Democratic Party have filed an elections complaint against a group that is spending money on attack ads but has not filed campaign finance disclosures.

The Register-Herald reports Majority WV, Inc. has spent money on attacks against at least nine Democratic incumbents. The group was previously called 1863 PAC.

In 2018, the Secretary of State’s Office filed a cease and desist letter against the group, calling on it to either prove it was a registered political action committee or terminate its electioneering work. The organization registered as a PAC the same day.

