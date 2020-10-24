Woman gets prison for hanging, killing ex-boyfriend’s puppy

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman has been sentenced to two years in prison for killing an ex-boyfriend’s pit bull puppy by hanging it from a tree with an extension cord.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Powhatan County Circuit Court Judge Paul Cella also on Thursday ordered that 23-year-old Yasmin Burton, 23, have no contact with any pet animals after her release. Burton apologized during her sentencing hearing, saying she “prays for forgiveness every day.”

