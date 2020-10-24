Advertisement

Work already underway for inauguration of TBD president

A family takes group portrait, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, outside of the White House in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 1:47 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - While much of Washington is twisted in knots over the upcoming election, there’s another contingent already busy trying to figure out how to stage an inauguration for the to-be-determined next president during a pandemic.

Visitors to the U.S. Capitol and the White House can already see preparations underway for the Jan. 20 ceremony, a date set by the 20th Amendment to the Constitution, for whoever emerges as the winner. And low-flying helicopters are swooping around town as part of beefed-up security precautions.

Construction work is taking place with the mindset that it is easier to scale down, if the coronavirus makes that necessary, than to scale up, said Paige Waltz, a spokesperson for the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies.

The committee has voted to hold the inaugural ceremonies on the West Front of the Capitol, a tradition that began under Ronald Reagan. The Architect of the Capitol is busy constructing the inaugural platform from scratch. The platform traditionally holds more than 1,600 people, including the president and vice president, members of Congress, Supreme Court justices, and the outgoing president and vice president. Bleachers above the platform hold 1,000 additional people. The view from the West Front stretches the length of the National Mall, where Americans from around the country gather to catch a glimpse of history.

But in recognition that life has changed as a result of COVID-19, lawmakers are leaving all options on the table when it comes to safety precautions that could be taken. Will attendees be required to wear a mask? Or have their temperatures taken? Or social distance to the extent possible? Such precautions are being discussed, though no final determinations have been made with the ceremony still about three months away.

Waltz said the six-member committee overseeing the inaugural ceremonies is “committed to traditional, inclusive, and safe ceremonies and will continue to monitor the situation and provide information as it comes available.”

After the ceremony, the president and vice president will attend a luncheon in National Statuary Hall that includes speeches, gifts and toasts. The format used today began in 1953 when President Dwight D. Eisenhower and his wife and 50 other guests of the joint committee dined on creamed chicken, baked ham and potato puffs in the Old Senate Chamber.

Then it’s on to the parade and inaugural balls. A Presidential Inaugural Committee, a nonprofit representing the president-elect, will be organized following the Nov. 3 election. The committee oversees inaugural events held away from the U.S. Capitol.

In the meantime, the National Park Service is preparing for the construction of the reviewing and media stands used by the president-elect, his staff and family for the Presidential Inaugural Parade. It has closed a portion of Lafayette Park and the White House sidewalk to allow construction to begin.

The Nuclear Security Administration, part of the Energy Department, has begun conducting low-altitude helicopter flights around the capital during the daytime. The department said the aircraft contain state-of-the art radiation-sensing technology, and the flights are part of standard preparations to protect public safety.

For the Washington, D.C., metro area, the inauguration has traditionally provided an economic boost as visitors fill local hotels and restaurants. The 2021 inauguration comes at a difficult time for the district. Visitor spending was down 80%, or $6.9 billion, from March 8 to October 10, compared to the same period last year, according to Tourism Economics. That translated to $313 million in lost tax revenue for the District of Columbia.

Many of the region’s restaurants are shuttered, while hotel room demand was down nearly 5 million rooms, or 83%, from the same time period in 2019, according to STR Inc., which tracks the hotel industry.

“Traditionally, a second-term inauguration is not as big as the first, and if we have a new president taking office, numbers are typically larger,” said Elliott Ferguson, president and CEO of Destination DC, the district’s marketing organization. “However, visitation to Washington, D.C., during inauguration will depend on what people are able to do in the city based on COVID-19′s impact this winter, which remains to be seen.”

VDH submits phased COVID-19 Vaccination Plan to CDC

Updated: 3 hours ago
Governor Ralph Northam said several COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be approved and distributed in the coming months. Northam announced Friday that $22 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding will be used to create a statewide program to distribute COVID-19 vaccines when such vaccines are approved for public use. That funding will be used for purchases of equipment, support for local health districts, staff to manage the program, warehousing medical supplies, and communicating with the public. Christy Gray, the Director of the Division of Immunization for the Virginia Department of Health said VDH submitted its draft vaccination plan to the CDC earlier this month. “VDH is committed to ensuring that safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines are accessible, affordable, and equitably distributed throughout the entire commonwealth,” Gray said. With several vaccines likely to be approved, Gray said different vaccines could be prioritized to certain demographics. “The safety and efficacy data that will be reviewed from that trial from both the FDA and CDC will help inform what population should receive that vaccine," Gray said. "It is more effective in older vs younger populations.” Gray said the commonwealth will likely take a phased approach to COVID-19 vaccines because of supply, and while equity is the states' goal, the most exposed and vulnerable are at the top of the list to receive vaccinations, like healthcare and essential workers and residents in long-term care facilities. “That is based on those that are most likely at risk of infection and those that if infected [are] at-risk of severe infection,” she said. Gray said some healthcare providers may not have the capacity or means to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. The Virginia COVID-19 Vaccination Plan says, “Cold chain storage and handling requirements for each COVID-19 vaccine product will vary from refrigerated (2º to 8ºC) to frozen (-20ºC) to ultra-cold (-60º to -80ºC) temperatures, and ongoing stability testing may impact these requirements.” But as supply increases, Gray said where you get your flu shot could eventually be where you can also get a COVID-19 shot. For more information on the Virginia COVID-19 Vaccination Plan, click here.

“Pink Bucket Sale” at local hardware stores benefits breast cancer research

Updated: 3 hours ago
A number of hardware stores across the Valley are raising money for breast cancer research and support programs through their “Pink Bucket Sale.” People can find the pink buckets at Ace Hardware and Rockingham Cooperative locations in Harrisonburg, Bridgewater, Monterey, and Waynesboro, and Timberville. Donate $5, get a pink bucket and the stores will take 20 percent off almost anything you can fit inside the bucket. Dustin Wilkins, the assistant manager at the Rocking R Ace Hardware said some exclusions do apply. 100 percent of pink bucket sales go toward the Real Men Wear Pink Campaign of the Rocking R store manager, Bill Freeman. “[Freeman] is basically wearing pink every day of the month raising awareness for breast cancer,” Wilkins said. Real Men Wear Pink is a fundraising campaign that benefits the American Cancer Society. Across the five participating locations, over $2,200 has been raised so far. People can participate in the sale until Oct. 24.