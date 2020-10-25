Advertisement

Cignetti, Dukes focusing on building depth for spring season

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It will be all hands on deck for this spring’s college football season.

As James Madison watches a portion of college football programs competing this fall, the Dukes are preparing for the spring.

In the unusual fall camp, JMU uses three days per week for practices and three days lifting and meetings.

Under the current circumstances in the spring, they’ll need to make sure more than ever, that they have plenty of players to step in and compete when needed.

“I’ve been really pleased with the development of some of our younger guys and pushing some of the older guys,” Dukes’ head coach Curt Cignetti said. “There’s a lot of practices between now and the opener. That’s what we’re trying to do is build depth because as long as the virus is around and there’s not a vaccine, you’ve got to have quality depth in case you have a problem during the week of a game.”

Cignetti said so far, they’ve done a good job keeping everyone healthy this fall.

