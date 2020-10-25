Advertisement

Community members participate in Harrisonburg Women’s March

People of all ages came to Court Square in Harrisonburg to speak about women’s rights
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Community members of all ages came to Court Square in Harrisonburg Saturday for a “No Confirmation before Inauguration" march, which is a part of a national women’s march. Dominique Kroeger organized the event.

“I was like, you know what, I’m going to do it. It’s time to do something. I have to start getting active in my country when all of these things are impacting me,” Kroeger said.

Many topics were discussed like women’s right’s and LGBTQ+ rights, and the celebration of the life of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. One of the speakers at the event was Mayor of Harrisonburg, Deanna Reed.

“As women, we’re gathering together, unified, to talk about issues that pertain to us and to speak about her legacy,” Reed said.

Those in attendance say they found the event reassuring.

“Every person that walked up on to this lawn was a little bit more of a reminder that I, and other people who identify as women, matter,” Emily Powell, an attendee, said.

The march concluded with participants walking around Court Square displaying their signs.

“While we couldn’t march in D.C., we can also do a little bit of a safe march,” Kroeger said.

“When we recreate spaces in Harrisonburg that are diverse and that have people of all genders, and all colors, and all religions coming together for a common cause, that’s what is going to get us through this,” Powell said.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Riverheads baseball

Updated: 15 minutes ago

News

Local high school marching bands get the opportunity to perform their showcases

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
“I miss doing this and I’m going to miss doing this after I graduate and everything, so it’s good to have this last moment with everyone,” Ryan Washington, a senior at East Rockingham High School and a snare drum player in the band, said.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,088 on Saturday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
As of Saturday, October 24, Virginia has had 172,372 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 8: Beyond The Huddle - Jaquante Scott (Staunton)

Updated: 21 hours ago
EndZone 2020 - Week 8: Beyond The Huddle - Jaquante Scott (Staunton)

Latest News

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 8: Stuarts Draft makes history with state semifinal win in 2019

Updated: 21 hours ago
EndZone 2020 - Week 8: Stuarts Draft makes history with state semifinal win in 2019

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 8: Spring 2021 Preview - Stonewall Jackson

Updated: 21 hours ago
EndZone 2020 - Week 8: Spring 2021 Preview - Stonewall Jackson

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 8: Spring 2021 Preview - Strasburg

Updated: 21 hours ago
EndZone 2020 - Week 8: Spring 2021 Preview - Strasburg

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 8: 1-on-1 with Turner Ashby football head coach Chris Fraser

Updated: 21 hours ago
EndZone 2020 - Week 8: 1-on-1 with Turner Ashby football head coach Chris Fraser

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 8: West Virginia Highlights

Updated: 21 hours ago
EndZone 2020 - Week 8: West Virginia Highlights

News

VDH submits phased COVID-19 Vaccination Plan to CDC

Updated: 21 hours ago
Governor Ralph Northam said several COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be approved and distributed in the coming months. Northam announced Friday that $22 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding will be used to create a statewide program to distribute COVID-19 vaccines when such vaccines are approved for public use. That funding will be used for purchases of equipment, support for local health districts, staff to manage the program, warehousing medical supplies, and communicating with the public. Christy Gray, the Director of the Division of Immunization for the Virginia Department of Health said VDH submitted its draft vaccination plan to the CDC earlier this month. “VDH is committed to ensuring that safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines are accessible, affordable, and equitably distributed throughout the entire commonwealth,” Gray said. With several vaccines likely to be approved, Gray said different vaccines could be prioritized to certain demographics. “The safety and efficacy data that will be reviewed from that trial from both the FDA and CDC will help inform what population should receive that vaccine," Gray said. "It is more effective in older vs younger populations.” Gray said the commonwealth will likely take a phased approach to COVID-19 vaccines because of supply, and while equity is the states' goal, the most exposed and vulnerable are at the top of the list to receive vaccinations, like healthcare and essential workers and residents in long-term care facilities. “That is based on those that are most likely at risk of infection and those that if infected [are] at-risk of severe infection,” she said. Gray said some healthcare providers may not have the capacity or means to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. The Virginia COVID-19 Vaccination Plan says, “Cold chain storage and handling requirements for each COVID-19 vaccine product will vary from refrigerated (2º to 8ºC) to frozen (-20ºC) to ultra-cold (-60º to -80ºC) temperatures, and ongoing stability testing may impact these requirements.” But as supply increases, Gray said where you get your flu shot could eventually be where you can also get a COVID-19 shot. For more information on the Virginia COVID-19 Vaccination Plan, click here.