Community members participate in Harrisonburg Women’s March

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Community members of all ages came to Court Square in Harrisonburg Saturday for a “No Confirmation before Inauguration" march, which is a part of a national women’s march. Dominique Kroeger organized the event.

“I was like, you know what, I’m going to do it. It’s time to do something. I have to start getting active in my country when all of these things are impacting me,” Kroeger said.

Many topics were discussed like women’s right’s and LGBTQ+ rights, and the celebration of the life of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. One of the speakers at the event was Mayor of Harrisonburg, Deanna Reed.

“As women, we’re gathering together, unified, to talk about issues that pertain to us and to speak about her legacy,” Reed said.

Those in attendance say they found the event reassuring.

“Every person that walked up on to this lawn was a little bit more of a reminder that I, and other people who identify as women, matter,” Emily Powell, an attendee, said.

The march concluded with participants walking around Court Square displaying their signs.

“While we couldn’t march in D.C., we can also do a little bit of a safe march,” Kroeger said.

“When we recreate spaces in Harrisonburg that are diverse and that have people of all genders, and all colors, and all religions coming together for a common cause, that’s what is going to get us through this,” Powell said.

