Former JMU QB DiNucci takes over for Cowboys

Ben DiNucci takes over as Dallas Cowboys' QB
Ben DiNucci takes over as Dallas Cowboys' QB(WHSV)
By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former James Madison quarterback Ben DiNucci took over under center for the Cowboys in their week seven loss to the Washington Football Team.

With Dak Prescott out for the season, DiNucci had been suiting up as the backup for Andy Dalton.

Dalton was knocked out of Sunday’s game with a concussion, forcing Dallas to bring in DiNucci.

He played just three possessions with all three leading to a punt.

DiNucci’s first game action came in week 6′s blowout loss to Arizona.

The former Duke was two of three through the air for 39 yards, including a 32-yard pass to Amari Cooper for his first NFL completion.

“I couldn’t do anything else except go out there with a smile and got in the huddle and said let’s go,” DiNucci said. “Let’s have some fun. We’ve got nothing to lose. It’s raining. There’s no one in the stands. Let’s try to create our own energy here and try to find some positives from this day and go and put some points on the board.”

He’s the first former James Madison quarterback to complete a pass in the NFL.

