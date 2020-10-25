Local high school marching bands get the opportunity to perform their showcases

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Marching band members from high schools across Rockingham County took to the field Saturday to perform their end of season pieces.

While this was not the marching band season many had hoped for, these students were able to end their season with a performance in front of their peers.

“I was not expecting to be able to do something like this even this season because of COVID and everything, so I was just happy that I got to actually get to perform for my last year in marching band,” Madison Sweet, a senior at Spotswood High School and drum major in the band, said.

Spotswood High School, Broadway High School, East Rockingham, and Turner Ashby High Schools all came together on Spotswood High School’s football field to perform their showcase pieces.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, safety measures were implemented like the audience was limited and not open to the public, social distancing in the stands and on the field, and bell covers and masks were worn.

But for these students, just being able to play again meant a lot, especially to the seniors.

“I miss doing this and I’m going to miss doing this after I graduate and everything, so it’s good to have this last moment with everyone,” Ryan Washington, a senior at East Rockingham High School and a snare drum player in the band, said.

“It means the world to me because I know how hard this band family of mine has worked to present this to these people and it’s their time to shine,” Spencer Gallon, a senior at Turner Ashby High School and drum major in the band, said.

These bands typically travel to competitions during their season, but this year, they were just grateful to be together, even for a little bit.

“It’s definitely been interesting and difficult mentally, just because you want to have what you had before. But, I think it’s honestly with such a great learning experience because it showed us how, as a family, we can move around and work with what we have and we still created this positivity even with all this negativity around us,” “TJ” Takoma Williams, a junior at Broadway High School and tenor saxophone player in the band, said.

