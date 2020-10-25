Advertisement

Riverheads ready to get back on the diamond

Riverheads baseball ready to get back on the diamond
Riverheads baseball ready to get back on the diamond(WHSV)
By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Riverheads baseball program has been quite successful in recent years.

Before last season’s COVID-19-shortened campaign, the Gladiators were coming off a 2018 state title and another deep run in 2019.

Riverheads head coach Rodney Painter and his squad are ready to get back on the diamond.

“I feel like we’re going to continue to raise the bar and keep our expectations very high,” Painter said.

With a large graduating class last year, the Gladiators' 2021 team will feature a bit of a new look.

“They work extremely hard," Painter said. "Their work ethic is unbelievable. They’re very coach-able. They listen. They take everything in. They really buy in to what we need.”

VHSL baseball programs can have their first official practices Apr. 12 as they prepare for the spring season.

