Staunton man charged in fatal ATV crash in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police responded to an ATV crash on private property in Augusta County around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said an ATV was making a turn on an incline on the property within the 2500 block of Cold Springs Rd. when it overturned in a wooded area.

The operator of the ATV, Todd Jarvis, 37, of Staunton, Va., was arrested for DUI.

Maegan Hoy, 38, of Churchville died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

