Advertisement

Are you ready for Halloween’s rare blue moon?

The next Halloween blue moon will be in 2039
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Americans get a spooky blue moon for Halloween this weekend.

The rare All Hallows' Eve full moon follows the harvest moon on Oct. 1.

A blue moon is when two full moons fall in the same month.

“When you look at the full moon on Halloween night, it won’t appear blue in color but you’ll be looking at something pretty uncommon,” according to the Farmers' Almanac. “A full Moon on Halloween occurs roughly once every 19 years.”

The next one won’t be until 2039.

Saturday’s blue moon will peak at 10:49 a.m. ET, but will look full the night before and the night after.

The Halloween full moon will also be a hunter’s moon, which is the first full moon to follow the harvest moon.

“This is the month when the game is fattened, and it is time to start preparing for the coming winter,” according to timeanddate.com. “Traditionally, this included hunting, slaughtering and preserving meats for use in the coming winter months.”

The Halloween blue moon also has the distinction of appearing across all time zones in the United States. The last time that happened was in 1944, Farmers' Almanac said.

Standard blue moons occur once every two or three years. The next one is Aug. 31, 2023.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

The latest surge of COVID-19 cases has pushed the U.S. to heights not seen since the pandemic began

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
The latest surge of COVID-19 cases has pushed the US to heights not seen since the pandemic began.

Local

COVID-19 testing event held at Rockingham Co. Fair Grounds Monday

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
A free COVID-19 testing event will take place in the Valley today at the Rockingham County Fair Grounds.

National

Zeta becomes a hurricane as it nears Yucatan, heading for US

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By GABRIEL ALCOCER
The storm is expected to move over the Yucatan Peninsula late Monday. It will then head into the Gulf of Mexico and approach the U.S. Gulf Coast by Wednesday, though it could weaken by then.

State

Home sales in Virginia surged in September, prices expected to rise

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Holmes, NBC29
Home sales surged across the commonwealth during the month of September and sales are expected to remain high for the rest of the year. Charlottesville home sales were up 29% in September compared to September 2019.

National Politics

Man charged in burning of ballot drop box in Boston

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Worldy Armand, a 39-year-old Boston resident, was taken into custody late Sunday after drug control unit officers on patrol saw a man who matched the description of the suspect authorities were looking for in the ballot box fire, police said.

Latest News

State

TSA catches 16th gun at Richmond airport, surpassing number detected in 2019

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Transportation Security Administration officers caught the 16th gun this year at Richmond Internation Airport on Sunday, surpassing the number of firearms detected in 2019.

National

60,000 in Southern California to evacuate after blaze grows

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A fast-moving wildfire forced evacuations for 60,000 people in Southern California on Monday as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands to prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes.

State

Police: German Shepherd killed 2-month-old baby girl in Virginia

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By The Virginian-Pilot, Associated Press
Police in Virginia say that a 2-month-old baby girl has been killed by a German shepherd.

National

October 2020 skywatching tips from NASA

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Some skywatching highlights in October 2020: Not one, but two, full moons.

National

Scientists remove 98 ‘murder hornets’ in Washington state

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Scientists removed 98 so-called murder hornets from a nest discovered near the Canadian border in Washington state over the weekend, including 13 that were captured live in a net, the state Department of Agriculture said Monday.