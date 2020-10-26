Astronomy Report: Week of 10/26-11/02

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Several interesting events are happening in the sky this week and this month. Meteorologist Chris Holtzman has the details in this week’s Astronomy Report.

The 2nd full moon of the month will occur on Saturday, October 31st. (WHSV)

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

Viewing for the International Space Station is not ideal this week. The maximum height (degrees above the horizon) will be below 30 degrees. The mountains will likely obstruct viewing.

Interesting Fact: Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, November 1st at 2 AM. Make sure to set your clock back, you will gain one more hour of sleep! The sun will set close to 5 PM for the rest of the year.

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon Phase Date and Time Full Hunter’s Moon October 31, 10:51 AM Third Quarter Moon November 8, 8:46 AM New Moon November 15, 12:07 AM First Quarter Moon November 21, 11:45 PM

The Hunter’s Moon is on October 31st. This is also known as a “Blue Moon” since it is the second full moon in a month. People believe the moon was called the “Hunters Moon” because it signaled the time to begin hunting in preparation for winter. The next full moon that will occur on Halloween will be in 2039. While a Blue Moon occurs roughly every 2-3 years, it’s rare for it to occur on Halloween. The last Blue Moon to occur on Halloween was in 2001.

Planet Viewing

Morning:

Look in the east sky roughly one hour before sunrise for Mercury and Venus.

Evening/Night:

Look in the southwest sky at nightfall for Mars at Jupiter around dusk. The brightest star in the eastern half of the sky will be Mars. The brighter sky in the western half of the sky will be Jupiter.

Look in the southwest sky for Saturn when the sky gets darker, the planter will be slightly east of Jupiter.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.