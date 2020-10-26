Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for runaway juvenile

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway juvenile who was last seen at her Fishersville home on Oct. 23.

Officials say Hannah Yung Lofstedt left home on foot.

Lofstedt is 16 years old, 5′2″ and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding Lofstedt, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

