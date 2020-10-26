Cignetti, JMU taking positives out of unusual football year

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The JMU football team continues to prepare for their spring season in an unusual fall for the Dukes.

JMU head coach Curt Cignetti sees the positives out of the changes this year, including having seniors for another season and giving true freshmen a bigger opportunity in the spring.

The NCAA granted fall sports student-athletes eligibility for an extra year of competition, regardless of whether they play in the fall or not.

Cignetti also said there’s a chance for late additions.

“Possibly an opportunity to assess your needs and bring a guy or two in mid-year that can help your football team,” Cignetti said. “It’s like anything else, you make the best of it. When life deals you lemons, you make lemonade and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

