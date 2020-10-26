Advertisement

Cold and snow forecasted as far south as Texas... in October

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(WHSV) - Cold temperatures and snowfall have been impacting much of the upper Midwest, Great Plains, and Rocky Mountains for the past few days. Early this week, snowfall is expected to fall as far south as Texas and it’s only October 25th.

19 states in the lower 48 have snow already on the ground.
As of Sunday night, 19 states out of the “lower 48” states have snowfall on the ground. Locations in western Nebraska, South Dakota, and Minnesota have at least 6 inches of snow on the ground.

It is typical for the upper Midwest, Northern Plains, and Rocky Mountains to see snow in October. However, in the Northern Plains and the upper Midwest, the amount of snow currently on the ground is uncommon. As far south as the Oklahoma/Texas border have some snow on the ground.

By Tuesday night, half of the states in the lower 48 are expected to have snow on the ground.
Snow is expected to impact the Southern Plains going into the beginning of the week. Places such as El Paso, Texas are forecasted to have snow on the ground. Some spots in the panhandle of Texas may have more than 6 inches of snow on the ground. Could you imagine if we saw something like that?

Half of the states in the “lower 48” are expected to have snow on the ground by Tuesday night.

Some places in Montana, the Dakotas and Wyoming are forecasted to drop below zero tonight.
Not only will snow be on the ground, but bitter cold will also occur Sunday overnight. Places in Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, and South Dakota are expected to drop below zero tonight.

The Kansas City Chiefs played the Denver Broncos today in Denver. At kickoff, light snow was falling with a temperatures of 13 degrees and a wind chill two degrees below zero. Yikes!

