First Alert Forecast: Clouds stick around with tropical rain late week

(WHSV) - Staying fairly cloudy and unsettled this week as tropical moisture will push into the area later in the week.

MONDAY: After such a foggy start, plenty of sunshine for the afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. More clouds across our West Virginia locations but still a pleasant day.

Staying rather mild early this evening with temperatures remaining in the 60s. Cloud cover for the valley will increase. Wind will be calm and fog will develop overnight again. Once again some dense fog into Tuesday morning but not lasting all morning. Lows falling into the upper 40s for our West Virginia locations. for the Valley lows in the low to mid 50s.

TUESDAY: A crisp morning with temperatures in the 50s with areas of fog into the early morning. Some patchy dense fog possible. Staying fairly cloudy for the day and mild. High temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon. A fews spotty showers mainly late afternoon and a better chance into the evening. Most will be light and not everyone will see rain.

Staying mostly cloudy for the evening with temperatures remaining in the low 60s, a few spotty showers. Overnight lows near 50 with patchy fog again.

WEDNESDAY: A mild morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. More clouds than sun and warmer for the day. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70 in the afternoon. Mild overnight, lows in the low to mid 50s. Showers will start to move into the region after midnight.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: The remnants of Zeta will be absorbed by a cold front and will track across the Mid-Atlantic Thursday.

Expect rain through the day on Thursday with some lingering showers into early Friday. Wind will be around 10-20 mph. The track of the system will impact how much rain we see. On the low end rain may end up around 1″. On the high side it may be 2-3″. Timing and amounts will likely change, make sure to stay tuned for the latest information.

SATURDAY: Drying out behind Zeta with a mix of sun and clouds. A cold start with temperatures in the 30s. With the sunshine ,temperatures will rise into the low to mid 40s in the afternoon. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

